Black Hills State University’s Matthew Ragsdale launches an outside shot during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball first-round tournament game. Ragsdale and the Yellow Jackets will continue tournament play Colorado Mines at the South Central Region event at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pioneer file photo
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will face a familiar foe as the NCAA Division II South Central Region men’s basketball tournament begins Saturday in Canyon, Texas.
The Yellow Jackets will square off against Colorado Mines in a first-round game set for 11 a.m. that day. Both schools are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Black Hills State brings a 25-5 record and No. 6 seed into the region tournament. Colorado Mines, 26-5, is the third-seed.
The Yellow Jackets have defeated Colorado Mines twice this season. Scores were 85-77 and 85-66.
“They have great size at their guard and post positions,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said in describing Colorado Mines. “Our ability to guard the post, and try to negate some of their size advantages, will be huge.”
Thompson said the Yellow Jackets may be able to use their athleticism to their advantage in some areas. He added there would be no secrets for either squad.
The winner of Saturday’s game will face the winner of the contest between No. 2 seed Fort Lewis and seventh-seeded Lubbock Christian. That second-round game would be played at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Black Hills State fell 83-78 to Fort Lewis in last weekend’s semifinal round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament. Colorado Mines reached the title game but fell to Fort Lewis 82-76.
The Friday setback ended a conference tournament where Black Hills State defeated Westminster 80-69 in the opener before the Fort Lewis game. Joel Scott earned all-tournament honors for the Yellow Jackets.
Colorado Mines and Black Hills State received at-large bids to the region tournament. Fort Lewis earned an automatic bid due to its tournament title.
“I thought we played at a high level,” Thompson said of Black Hills State’s conference tournament endeavor.
He added the team endured a bit of a scoring drought at times against Fort Lewis but exe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.