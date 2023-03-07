BHSU men prepare 3.jpg

Black Hills State University’s Matthew Ragsdale launches an outside shot during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball first-round tournament game. Ragsdale and the Yellow Jackets will continue tournament play  Colorado Mines at the South Central Region event at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will face a familiar foe as the NCAA Division II South Central Region men’s basketball tournament begins Saturday in Canyon, Texas.

The Yellow Jackets will square off against Colorado Mines in a first-round game set for 11 a.m. that day. Both schools are members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

