BHSU Joel Scott_6401.jpg

Black Hills State University’s Joel Scott drives to the basket during Friday’s 83-70 win over New Mexico Highlands, in Spearfish. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University improved its men’s basketball record to 11-0 Friday night by defeating New Mexico Highlands 83-70 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest at the Donald E. Young Center.

“It was a weird day, and then coming off the high from last weekend (an 85-77 overtime win over Colorado Mines) and playing a (New Mexico) Highlands team that plays a different style, we knew it was going to be tough,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.