SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University erased a 10-point, second-half deficit and toppled Fort Lewis 75-67 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament first-round game Tuesday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson praised the effort of frontcourt players Joel Scott and Kevin Senghore-Peterson, who helped the team overcome a 42-32 deficit. Black Hills State was seeded third, with Fort Lewis coming in at number 6.
“They just imposed their will on both ends of the court, gave us great rim protection defensively, rebounded on both ends,” Thompson said of the duo that combined for 46 points and 17 rebounds. Thompson added Senghore-Peterson and Scott found ways to score at a high rate.
Senghore-Peterson and Scott sparked a 6-0 run, with Scott’s basket pulling the Yellow Jackets within 42-38.
Fort Lewis extended its edge to 48-40 before Black Hills State’s Tommy Donovan scored five points. His 3-point field goal brought the Yellow Jackets within 48-45.
A 3-point field goal by Eric Jamerman kept the visiting Skyhawks ahead 53-49.
Black Hills State used three Scott field goals and an Adam Moussa free throw during a 7-0 run that pushed the home team ahead 56-53.
Fort Lewis responded with a 7-2 run. Brenden Boatwright connected from inside as the Skyhawks edged ahead 60-58.
Scott’s 3-point field goal, Trey Whitley’s layup, Scott’s short-range basket, Whitley’s free throw, and Whitley’s basket propelled Black Hills State to a 68-60 advantage.
A 3-point field goal by Will Whitman kept Fort Lewis within 68-64. Black Hills State netted six free throws for a 74-64 lead en route to the 75-67 win.
Scott finished with a game-high 30 points, with 21 of those coming in the second half. Senghore-Peterson finished with 16 points.
Fort Lewis received 16 points from Boatwright and 12 points from Wittman.
“I thought they played extremely well,” Thompson said of Fort Lewis, who played without leading scorer Riley Farris. “They bothered our guards with their ball screen coverage.”
Black Hills State grabbed offensive rebounds off four missed free throws down the stretch. Thompson said those efforts extended the game.
The Yellow Jackets (11-6) have endured a lot this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Games were canceled, with a number of contests played during the past couple of weeks.
“They’re excited that we’re moving on,” Thompson said of his players. “We’re hopefully eager to have a couple of good days of practice and be better on Friday night.”
Three other tournament games were on the schedule.
Top-seeded Colorado Mesa defeated number 8 seed Chadron State 67-52, with fifth-seeded Adams State upending number 4 seed Metro State-Denver 78-66.
The game between number 2 seed Colorado Mines and seventh-seeded South Dakota School of Mines & Technology was not played because of COVID-19 protocols involving the Hardrockers.
Black Hills State is scheduled to visit Colorado Mines on Friday, with Colorado Mesa set to host Adams State.
Friday will mark the second time this season that Black Hills State and Colorado Mines have met on the court. The first instance was Jan. 4, when Colorado Mines prevailed 85-83 in overtime.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.