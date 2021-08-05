BHSU introduces Deadwood Mountain Grand Field

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University Athletics Department and Deadwood Mountain Grand have announced a partnership to provide Deadwood Mountain Grand the naming rights to the playing surface at Lyle Hare Stadium, now named Deadwood Mountain Grand Field.
“Yellow Jacket athletics is excited to be partnering with Deadwood Mountain Grand, and we can’t say enough about the opportunity it provides us to enhance the student-athlete experience as we continue to move the needle forward here at BHSU,” said Thayer Trenhaile, assistant athletic director for external operations at BHSU.
With the partnership, Black Hills State athletics continues to work towards positively impacting its student-athletes and the communities it serves across the Black Hills and Western South Dakota.
“We are thrilled to partner with Black Hills State Athletics as the naming rights sponsor for the playing surface at Lyle Hare Stadium, now named Deadwood Mountain Grand Field,” said Tyler Nold, Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino director. “We are committed to our local community and hope our partnership will help promote Black Hills State athletics for years to come.”
Deadwood Mountain Grand’s logo will be added to the playing surface, LED scoreboard structures, and entrances at Lyle Hare Stadium.
“This partnership will have a big impact on our goal to provide a top-tier experience for our student-athletes,” said Padraic McMeel, BHSU’s athletic director. “We’d like to thank Deadwood Mountain Grand for joining the Yellow Jacket family, and we look forward to the history that will take place on Deadwood Mountain Grand Field.”
The Yellow Jackets will play their first game at the newly-named Deadwood Mountain Grand Field on Thursday, Sept. 2, when they host Dickinson State.
