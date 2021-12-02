BHSU indoor track season begins Friday

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University is returning a veteran squad for the 2021-22 indoor track and field season.
The 2020-21 indoor season was a short one, with only four regular season meets, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did have a good indoor season last year, more so on the women’s side than the men’s side. There were certainly some bright spots on both teams,” said Seth Mischke, who is entering his seventh season as BHSU’s head track and field coach.
JoJo Sherman, Hannah Hendrick, and Breanne Fuller earned First Team All-RMAC honors. Mikayla Tracy and Xiomara Robinson earned second team all-conference honors.
“The cool thing about the women’s team is almost everybody is back from last year’s squad that was competitive in the league and made it to the national meet, so that’s kind of exciting to think of moving forward.”
During the 2020-21 season, the BHSU women’s team finished third at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships held in Spearfish, their highest finish since they joined the RMAC in 2012.
“It was our best effort there. Point total wise and placing wise. It was cool to do it at home,” said Mischke. “Granted there were two teams that didn’t show up for the conference meet because of the COVID deal. We’re excited about this season. We’ve got some people in better spots, training wise.”
At the NCAA Division II championships in Birmingham, Ala., Black Hills State crowned five All-Americans at that meet.
Kyla Sawvell finished third in the shot put, Robinson finished 11th in the one-mile run, and the distance medley team consisting of Ruby Lindquist, Tracy, Taylor Lindquist, and Robinson finished seventh, and set a school record with a time of 11:41.97.
“We went out there and competed well and did a lot of cool stuff. It was a fun weekend for sure down in Alabama,” Mischke said.
The team has been working hard since September to get ready for the indoor track season.
“It’s been a long fall, as it typically is for us. Kids are training for three months before they get a chance to do anything competitively against somebody else, and that’s a little bit different than most other sports,” said Mischke. “They are definitely anxious about getting in there and mixing it up, and seeing where their fall training cycles have put them.”Mischke added, “Obviously we’re not trying to win a conference title or a national title our first meet in. We’re not trained to that extent or that scenario, but I do think we have some people in pretty good places physiologically and technically in their events, and I think there is going to be some good things that shows up and hopefully a good little springboard going into the winter break to keep them motivated and come back in January and get ready for the rest of the indoor season.”
Black Hills State will host the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open Friday and Saturday to kickoff its 2021-22 indoor track and field season.
“I like giving them a competitive effort before the holiday. I think it really sums up what you’ve done (training wise) this fall, and you can make some alterations relative to the holidays in terms of how you work those kids out based on what you see, and from their stand point if it goes well or goes poorly they should have motivation to maintain the level that they are at, and come back close to that in January to be ready to roll when that second semester starts,” Mischke said.
Friday the Pentathlon begins at 3:30 p.m., and the Heptathlon begins at 4 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center. Saturday the field events begin at 9 a.m., and the running events start at 2 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.