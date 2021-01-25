BHSU indoor track hosts Myrle Hanson Open

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track and field athletes won a total of 13 events at the Myrle Hanson Open that ended Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center.
The women’s team collected 10 event victories, with Breanne Fuller accounting for three. She won the 60-meter dash in 7.96 seconds, the 200 dash in 26.11 seconds, and was part of the victorious 4x400 relay (4 minutes 20.55 seconds).
Two of Fuller’s teammates, Xiomara Robinson and Samantha Bates, emerged as double champions.
Robinson claimed top honors in the women’s mile run (5 minutes 6.32 seconds) and the 3,000 run (10:17.46). Bates finished first in the women’s long jump (17 feet 2 inches) and triple jump (35-1.75).
Kyla Sawvell recorded a throw of 60 feet 1.25 inches in the women’s weight throw. Teammate Hannah Hendrick cleared 12-4 in the women’s pole vault. Both efforts won their respective events and met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Event winners follow.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash: Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 7.96 seconds.
200-meter dash: Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 26.11 seconds.
400-meter dash: Zoe Langseth (unattached) 59.61 seconds.
800-meter run: 1 Ruby Lindquist (Black Hills State) 2 minutes 22.76 seconds.
Mile run: Xiomara Robinson (Black Hills State) 5 minutes 6.32 seconds.
3,000-meter run: Xiomara Robinson (Black Hills State) 10 minutes 17.46 seconds.
60-meter hurdles: Caitlyn Mueller (Chadron State) 9.97 seconds.
4x400-meter relay: Black Hills State 4 minutes 20.55 seconds. Members were Mikayla Tracy, Erica Dykstra, Hannah Hendrick, and Breanne Fuller.
High jump: Madde Boles (Carroll College) 5 feet 3 inches.
Pole vault: Hannah Hendrick (Black Hills State) 12 feet 4 inches.
Long jump: Samantha Bates (Black Hills State) 17 feet 2 inches.
Triple jump: Samantha Bates (Black Hills State) 35 feet 1.75 inches.
Shot put: Felisha Johnson (unattached) 58 feet 2 inches.
Weight throw: Kyla Savwell (Black Hills State) 60 feet 1.25 inches.
Pentathlon: Julianne Thomsen (Chadron State) 3,092 points.
MEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash: Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 6.86 seconds.
200-meter dash: Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 22.51 seconds.
400-meter dash: Osvaldo Cano (Chadron State) 50.17 seconds.
800-meter run: Lewis Cotterill (Minot State) 2 minutes 1.28 seconds.
Mile run: Keith Osowski (Black Hills State) 4 minutes 21.25 seconds.
3,000-meter run: Matthew Parker (Black Hills State) 8 minutes 51.64 seconds.
60-meter hurdles: Nathan Trujillo-Aragon (Minot State) 9.03 seconds.
4x400-meter relay: Chadron State 3 minutes 27.03 seconds.
High jump: (tie) Joseph Dumsa (Chadron State) and Alec Penfield (Chadron State) both 6 feet 4 inches.
Pole vault: Ryan Foy (Black Hills State) 12 feet 11.5 inches.
Long jump: Naishaun Jernigan (Chadron State) 22 feet 9.75 inches.
Triple jump: Derrick Nwagwu (Chadron State) 46 feet 4.25 inches.
Shot put: Shane Collins (Chadron State) 48 feet 7.5 inches.
Weight throw: Christopher Fields (unattached) 64 feet 11.25 inches.
Heptathlon: Jonathan Hopkins (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) 4,415 points.
A story highlighting additional Black Hills State athletes will appear in a later edition.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.