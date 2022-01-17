SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University hosted area schools at the Myrle Hanson Open, Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center field house.
Kyla Sawvell paced the Yellow Jacket women’s team by winning the weight throw (61 feet 6.75 inches) and shot put (47-1) titles. Both distances enabled Sawvell to meet the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards for those events.
Black Hills State’s Erica Dykstra won the women’s 400-meter dash in 1 minute 3.68 seconds. Dykstra, Hannah Struble, Jillian Brennan, and Taylor Lundquist combined for top honors in the women’s 4x400 relay in 4 minutes 39.52 seconds.
Conor McGraw of Black Hills State won the men’s 60-meter hurdles event in 8.67 seconds. Teammate Levi Smith claimed the men’s mile run event in 4 minutes 42.03 seconds.
“It was a small group that competed today,” Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke said. “Neither of the three teams were at full strength.” The other squads were South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Chadron State, and Dawson Community College.
“The folks that we did have compete, I thought, did well,” Mischke said. He added McGraw and Sawvell enjoyed great meets.
Event winners and other top-six Black Hills State finishers follow. Only college events with a top-six Black Hills State finisher are listed. No team points were kept.
MEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 6.88 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Conor McGraw 7.16, 5 Justin Jumetilco 7.45, 6 Nicholas Hale 7.48.
200-meter dash
1 Logan Peila (Chadron State) 23.53 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Frank Becker 24.28, 5 Nicholas Hale 24.49, 6 Trevor Brangham 25.09.
400-meter dash
1 Greg Logsdon (Chadron State) 51.21 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Frank Becker 53.96, 3 Landon Nicholson 55.19.
Mile run
1 Levi Smith (Black Hills State) 4 minutes 42.03 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Addison Redfox 4:43.94.
60-meter hurdles
1 Conor McGraw (Black Hills State) 8.67 seconds.
High jump
1 Jade Cass (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) 6 feet 6.25 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Trevor Brangham 5-8.50.
Pole vault
1 Jonathan Hopkins (South Dakota Mines) 14 feet 6 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Ben Marowf 13-0.25.
Long jump
1 Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 22 feet 3.50 inches. Black Hills State: 5 Conor McGraw 20-1.50.
Shot put
1 Reid Spady (Chadron State) 48 feet 2.75 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Sully Mack 43-11.25, 4 Jasper Caldera 43-8.50.
Weight throw
1 Warren Minerich (South Dakota Mines) 53 feet 1.50 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Sully Mack 52-8.75.
H.S. BOYS’ DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Justin Juniel (unattached) 7.23 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Justin Juniel (unattached) 24.28 seconds.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Carlie Collier (Chadron State) 7.97 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Breanne Fuller 8.06, 5 Hannah Struble 8.75, 6 Abby Goebel 9.00.
200-meter dash
1 Carlie Collier (Chadron State) 26.47 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Breanne Fuller 26.67, 6 Hannah Struble 28.48.
400-meter dash
1 Erica Dykstra (Black Hills State) 1 minute 3.68 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Taylor Lundquist 1:04.68, 3 Jillian Brennan 1:09.33.
4x400-meter relay
1 Black Hills State 4 minutes 39.52 seconds.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 47 feet 1 inch. Other Black Hills State: 2 Jadyn Gackle 39-7, 5 Alexandra Cameron 38-9.
Weight throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 61 feet 6.75 inches.
H.S. GIRLS’ DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Isabelle Hardmeyer (unattached) 8.24 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Isabelle Hardmeyer (unattached) 27.26 seconds.
Black Hills State will host the Dave Little Invite next weekend.
