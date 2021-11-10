BHSU hoops teams to start preseason

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will tip off its men’s and women’s nonconference basketball slates this weekend.
The Yellow Jacket women start with two games at Minot State University. That first game is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, with the second at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Eagle Country 95.9 will broadcast the second contest.
Black Hills State’s men’s team will be in Denver, Colo., for the Metro State-Denver Conference Challenge. The Yellow Jackets will face the University of Arkansas Fort Smith at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Oklahoma Christian University at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Eagle Country 95.9 will broadcast both of those games.
The rest of the women’s preseason slate follows.
Nov. 19: at Wayne State College, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: at University of Sioux Falls, 3 p.m.
Nov. 24: vs. Hawaii Pacific, at Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic, 7 p.m.
Nov. 26: vs. Walsh University (Ohio), at Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic, 5 p.m.
The rest of the men’s preseason slate follows.
Nov. 19: vs. Augustana (S.D.) University, East-West Challenge, Aberdeen, 5 p.m.
Nov. 20: vs. Northern State, East-West Challenge, Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
Nov. 24: at Montana State-Billings, 7 p.m.
Both Yellow Jacket teams will open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play on Friday, Dec. 3, when they host Western Colorado.
