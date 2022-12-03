BHSU hoops teams sweep UC-Colorado Springs Pioneer staff reports Dec 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University basketball teams picked up a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victories over UC-Colorado Springs, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center.The Yellow Jacket women’s team posted a 58-42 victory in the opener. Men’s play ended with Black Hills State prevailing 87-79.Women’s game The Yellow Jackets claimed a 21-9 scoring edge in the second stanza to snap a 12-12 tie and claim a 33-21 halftime lead. Black Hills State built its advantage to 47-27 after three quarters.Morgan Hammerbeck notched 16 points for Black Hills State, with Danica Kocer adding 10 points. UC-Colorado Springs received a team-high 17 points from Amyah Moore Allen.Black Hills State improved to 2-0 in the conference, 7-1 overall.Men’s gameThe Yellow Jackets are 2-0 overall, 8-0 in the conference.This 8-0 start ties a program best to begin a season. The 1927-28 Black Hills Teachers College team also won its first eight contests.Black Hills State trailed 42-37 at halftime but outscored the Mountain Lions 50-37 over the final 20 minutes.Joel Scott netted 28 points for the Yellow Jackets, with PJ Hayes adding 22 points. Hayes’ efforts included six 3-point field goals.Adam Moussa (12 points), Matthew Ragsdale (12), and Sindou Cisse (10 also reached double figures for Black Hills State.Jon’il Fugett turned in a 31-point effort to lead UC-Colorado Springs.Both Yellow Jacket squads will visit Metro State-Denver at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Black Hills Uc-colorado Springs Team Sport Basketball Basketball Team Halftime Yellow Jacket Field Goal State University × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesResidents concerned about Spearfish mountain goatsNo injuries in weekend Lead accidentLawrence Co. felon dies in state prison Daniel DeichertBH Roundup wins rodeo of the year againSpearfish driver licensing exam station moves today, Sturgis changes hours of service20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFRMartin to be inducted into SDIC Hall of FameWater contrasts at Bridal Veil FallsBF VB finishes 8th at state ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
