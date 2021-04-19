SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s football team held its annual spring game Saturday evening to wrap up a recent past that included its full allotment of 15 practices.
In the end the Yellow Jackets dedense came up with a big win to prserve the win 28-23 over the Yellow Jackets offense.
This contest was an intraquad scrimmage in which the Yellow Jackets’ offense squared off against the defense.
The scoring system rewarded the defense for takeaways, stops, and big plays while the offense worked to score points as in a traditional game.
Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said he has seen a noticeable difference in overall physicality levels between last fall and now.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited the traditional fall season to two games.
“We’ve had a lot of ample time and opportunity to spend with our guys on and off the field,” Breske said.
Breske said practices have gone really well, with players staying relatively healthy.
One of this spring’s main emphasis points has centered on continuing to teach players how to practice, Breske said.
“Some people might think that’s silly, but for us, the most important thing that we do is practice,” Breske explained. “We go by a quote here at BH football: ‘practice makes permanent.’”
Breske said the players are still having fun but conducting highly competitive and productive practices.
Black Hills State sought to accomplish many things this spring, according to Breske.
They included improving the offense’s timing, developing the proper attitude on the line, learning defensive assignments and rules, and polishing special teams technique.
Breske described that developing line attitude as “we’re going to change the line of scrimmage every single play. We’re going to protect our quarterback with all our might.”
One of the game’s basics received what could be described as the lion’s share of attention.
“We tackled a lot this spring,” Breske said. “In most of our practices, we at least would have one team session of tackling.” He added the team did not do well in this area last fall.
Breske said tackling, and overall knowledge of schemes, showed the biggest defensive improvement this spring. He added timing of the passing game, along with the line’s attitude, improved the most on offense.
Several players have stood out this spring, according to Breske.
He said wide receiver Kielar Harpham, quarterback Chance Eben, and defensive lineman Nik Arnold have had the best spring sessions.
Breske said running backs Nolan Susel and Matt Collier; quarterback Tyler Hammons; and linebackers Dylon Case, Cody Hooker, Ryder Blair, Aaron Thiele, and Hunter Stephens are among those who have excelled this spring.
