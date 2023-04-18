SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s football team completed its spring practice schedule as the offense defeated the defense 38-33 in Friday afternoon’s spring game at Lyle Hare Stadium.
“I was really proud offensively how we moved the ball,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said after seeing five touchdowns and a field goal. “We were able to get a lot of completions.”
Breske said wide receiver TJ Chukawurah stood out on offense, with the quarterbacks and offensive line also performing well.
“Defensively, I was really happy to see how hard the guys are pursuing, taking good angles. We were really physical up front today,” Breske said.
Spring goals included the offense increase its completions, Breske said. He added defensive aims centered on finding who will make the team for road trips.
“Bigger, stronger, more physical, better play knowledge,” Breske said in comparing this spring’s team to that of spring 2022. “I think they understand our playbook so much better.”
Breske said team members also excel in holding others accountable, and they love one another.
Strengths for the offense include running the ball, in Breske’s view.
Breske cited the return of running back Nolan Susel and offensive linemen like Nate Clay, Troy Mittelstedter, and Trey Tremblay. Breske said running success should help open up the passing game.
“I don’t think we tackled as well as we have through spring today,” Breske said.
He added that is always a point of emphasis, and things will improve with more practice.
“Defensive strengths are our defensive line,” Breske said.
He added depth at defensive back currently poses a concern.
Black Hills State’s largest numbers will be in the junior and senior classes, Breske said.
“We’re not a young team anymore, and it feels kind of good,” he said.
Breske said those juniors and seniors have done a great job of assuming the leadership role this spring.
That group includes Tanner Clarkson, Ryder Blair, Aaron Thiele, and Morgan Tigner.
Jaxson Miner, Jake Blair, and Clarkson will comprise the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback room this fall.
The Yellow Jackets forged a 7-4 record last season, including a 5-4 mark in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Breske was asked about the biggest keys to keeping that momentum going forward into summer workouts, fall camp, and the 2023 campaign.
“I think just not to rest on any laurels,” Breske said. “We have to continue to advance the standard and not be comfortable or happy with the mild success we had last season.”
