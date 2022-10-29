BHSU grounds Skyhawks 75-0

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s football record book received three updates following Saturday’s 75-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win over Fort Lewis at Lyle Hare Stadium.
That point total eclipsed the Oct. 15, 1994 game in which the Yellow Jackets outscored Huron College 69-40. The 75-point victory margin is a program record, as is the 10 touchdowns in one contest.
“I’ve been waiting for the day where we excel on offense, defense, and within special teams,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske after his team scored on every offensive possession except the final one.
Nolan Susel (9-yard run) and Hasaan Williams (18-yard catch) reached the end zone for Black Hills State in the first quarter. Coleman Chapman added a 45-yard field goal and two extra points as the Yellow Jackets led 17-0 at the break.
John Noordsy (16-yard catch), Williams (11-yard catch), and Susel (3-yard run) scored Yellow Jacket touchdowns in the second quarter. Chapman added a pair of conversions to put Black Hills State ahead 37-0 at halftime.
Jamin Wurtz (83-yard catch), Riley Bennett (7-yard run), and TJ Chukwurah (65-yard catch) reached the end zone for Black Hills State in the third quarter. Chapman converted after those touchdowns as the Yellow Jacket advantage grew to 58-0.
Nicc Quinones (85-yard interception return) and Isaiah Pressley (6-yard run) added Black Hills State’s final touchdowns. Chapman added two conversions, with a 47-yard field goal completing the scoring.
Black Hills State had dropped three straight games going into Saturday.
Defensive tackle Nikolas Arnold said the key was that all players did their jobs. He added the defensive game plan was the same as it always has been.
“We’re going to go out there and fight our best,” the redshirt junior said. “We’re not going to underestimate anybody, because we’ve lost to teams that we shouldn’t have lost to, and we’ve beaten teams that people, on paper, say we shouldn’t have beat.”
Arnold said some frustration was evident during practice week, but it motivated the players to prove they are still a good team. “The motto for this week was ‘Do it right, or do it again,’” he added.
Susel and Arnold joined Black Hills State from the same high school (Florence, Ariz.). Arnold said he did not want to attend college alone, so he followed Susel here.
Arnold described his team role as filling the gaps in running plays and trying to get to the quarterback in passing plays. He has started for the last 2 ½ seasons.
“As a starter, you definitely feel more pressure. You know you’re going to be out there first; you’re going to see what’s going on first,” Arnold said. He added the nervousness has gone away.
Arnold said it was vital for the defense to get the shutout. He recalled the team barely missed a shutout in the opener (a 17-2 win over Dickinson State).
“We’ve definitely been getting a lot better,” Arnold said of the defense through the first nine games. He added the team bond and trust have improved, and the statistics show the growth.
“Every year I’ve been here, we’ve had a losing record,” Arnold said in describing what a winning season means. “It really makes everything I’ve done here worth it.”
Arnold said his understanding of the game has shown the most improvement during his time here. “When you know what the guy next to you is doing, it can help you do what you’re doing so much better,” he added.
Breske said Fort Lewis’ defense gave a few different looks that convinced Black Hills State it could get some rushing yards. The Yellow Jackets gained 350 yards on the ground, and Breske said the offensive line and backs enjoyed a wonderful game.
“The defensive line was just crushing gaps up front,” said Breske, who added the second- and third-level defenders made plays.
Black Hills State (4-3 in the conference, 6-3 overall) has ensured itself of its first winning season since the 2016 squad finished 7-4. Breske said that accomplishment is really gratifying.
“We just kept telling them you can’t just play hard; you have to play well,” Breske said. “We told them to grade high, grade high.” He said players take a lot of pride in their game grades.
Aidan Willard quarterbacked the Yellow Jackets in the second half and threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns after sustaining injuries for most of this season.
The Yellow Jackets will visit Adams State on Saturday, Nov. 5. Adams State is 2-5 in the conference, 2-7 overall.
“I’m expecting their defense to be good,” Breske said in describing the Grizzlies. “They tackle extremely well; they hit hard.”
Statistical leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Cameron Goods 8 carries for 88 yards, Nolan Susel 10-72, Isaiah Pressley 5-63. Ft Lewis: Brayden Lucero 4-40.
Passing — BHSU: Aidan Willard 7 completions in 8 attempts, 192 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions; Chance Eben 8-14, 91 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. Ft Lewis: Brayden Miller 3-7, 29 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.
Receiving — BHSU: Jamin Wurtz 4 catches for 117 yards, TJ Chukwurah 1-65, Hasaan Williams 6-64. Ft Lewis: Christopher Thomas Jr. 2-27.
Total tackles — BHSU: Nikolas Arnold 5 (3 solo and 2 assist), Kellen Collier 5 (4 solo and 1 assist), Aaron Thiele 4 (4 solo), Ryder Blair 4 (3 solo and 1 assist). Ft Lewis: Oscar Oliva 7 (3 solo and 4 assist).
