BHSU grounds Skyhawks 75-0

Black Hills State University’s Connor Boyd completes a 20-yard run in the first quarter. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s football record book received three updates following Saturday’s 75-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win over Fort Lewis at Lyle Hare Stadium.

That point total eclipsed the Oct. 15, 1994 game in which the Yellow Jackets outscored Huron College 69-40. The 75-point victory margin is a program record, as is the 10 touchdowns in one contest.

