BHSU Gridiron Gathering set

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football program will be hosting the 13th Annual Gridiron Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 24 in conjunction with the home football game against Colorado Mesa.
The day begins with check-in at 11 a.m. before the 1 p.m. kickoff.
Post-game action will continue at 6 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand with a social hour and buffet dinner.
There will also be a silent auction with various Yellow Jacket football items along with the Gridiron Races.
This event provides an excellent atmosphere for interested individuals to get to know the Yellow Jacket football staff, Yellow Jacket football alumni, and all the Yellow Jacket football family and friends.
There will be ample opportunity to meet, recap the season to date, and visit about the exciting things happening for the future of Yellow Jacket Football.
Event cost is $75 a person or $125 per couple.
The event cost will include: a Yellow Jacket Football hat, free ticket to the game, free access to the Endzone Club Social, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and tap beer, a dinner buffet, plus having a great time gathering with Yellow Jacket Football supporters.
Lodging and entertainment options are:
Call the Deadwood Mountain Grand at (605) 559-0386 for hotel rates.
Reservations are recommended by Sept. 13 due to limited availability (interested individuals must make sure to reference Gridiron Gathering when making reservation)
