BHSU golfers play on home course

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University sets third after the first day of the Yellow Jacket Fall Classic women’s golf tournament, held at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
The Yellow Jackets shot a 373 for 18 holes. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is first in the team standings at 353; Chadron State is second with a 357 score.
“We’re grateful just to be able to get out and compete right now,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Kelly Welker said. She added a home tournament provides pressure and expectations.
Jade Burr of Black Hills State fired an 86 on Monday and is tied for fourth place in the individual standings. Teammate Nicole Klungness is eighth at 92.
The Yellow Jackets also received a 96 from Ashtyn Swigart, who is tied for 16th place. Teammate Jocelyn Olson is 19th at 99.
Two other golfers represented Black Hills State on Monday. Mycah Wainscott is 21st at 105; Megan Zigray sets 23rd at 123.
“I feel like there were a lot of positives from today,” Welker said. “We kept it (the ball) in play off the tee and around the green.”
Welker said the players struggled a bit with chipping and putting. She added the Yellow Jackets stayed mentally calm.
South Dakota Mines golfer Annika Schooler fired an 80 and leads the field by three shots.
The top eight individuals after Monday are as follows.
1 Annika Schooler (South Dakota Mines) 80
2 Kayla Elder (Chadron State) 83
3 Kenzey Kanno (Chadron State) 84
4 (tie) Jade Burr (Black Hills State) 86
4 (tie) Alpine Hickstein (Chadron State) 86
6 Jessalyn Shipp (South Dakota Mines) 87
7 Jordan Grasis (Chadron State) 91
8 Nicole Klungness (Black Hills State) 92
The second and final day of this event is set for today.
“We just want to go out and not over-complicate things,” Welker said in describing team goals.
