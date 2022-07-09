BHSU golfer Jocelyn Olson named WGCA All-American Scholar

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Black Hills State University women’s golfer Jocelyn Olson has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team with her 3.55 GPA as a chemistry and mathematics double major.
This season, Olson, a senior was the top finisher for the BHSU women’s golf team at all seven tournaments the team attended.
Olson shot a career-low round at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships this spring, shooting an 81 in the opening round.
A total of 1,485 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of collegiate athletics with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 is required.
