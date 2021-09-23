BHSU golf places 9th at Hardrocker Invite

RAPID CITY — Black Hills State University’s women’s golf team finished in 9th place in the team standings, at the Hardrocker Invite at the Golf Club at Red Rocks, in Rapid City.
As a team the LadyYellow Jackets shot 401 in round one Monday, and 407 in round two Tuesday, for a total team score of 808.
Black Hills State was led by junior Jocelyn Olson who shot 99 in round one, and 91 in round two, for a total score of 190, and she finished tied for 33rd. Freshman Reese Robinson finished 37th, with a total score of 201. Anna Talarico finished tied for 40th with a score of 207. Closing out the pack Black Hills State were freshmen Cami Langley and Thea DuBray. Langley finished 43rd with a score of 210, and DuBray finished 44th with a score of 248 .
Black Hills State now hits the road to compete at the Beartooth Invitational, Sept. 27 and 28, in Billings, Mont. .
