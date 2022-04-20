BHSU Gold Rush Raffle and Auction underway

Dawson Inhofer (Sturgis Brown baseball): Inhofer, a freshman, pitched in four innings of varsity relief against Douglas. He pitched four innings and allowed no runs, he walked two and struck out five, and 41 of his 56 total pitches were for strikes.

Rachel Erk (Newell girls track): At a track meet in Rapid City, Erk walked away with personal bests in the long jump and 100-meter dash. Her jump in the long jump earned her third place. She also had season bests in the 200 and 400-meter dashes.

Vote

View Results