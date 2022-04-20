BHSU Gold Rush Raffle and Auction underway

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University athletics department will be holding its fifth annual Gold Rush Raffle and Auction at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Donald E. Young Center.
The night will be filled with fun and games while raising money for scholarships at BHSU. This is a great opportunity to interact with and get to know Yellow Jacket coaches and student-athletes.
You can text 22BHGold to 76278 to bid on any of the items, or you can go online to Givesmart.com to bid on items.
Silent auction items are open for bidding now, and will close during the Gold Rush event.
You can purchase your ticket online at https://bhsuathletics.com/news/2022/4/11/general-gold-rush-silent-auction-online-bidding-now-open.aspx
Raffle tickets are $50 each, and a maximum of 400 tickets will be sold, and the tickets for the event are selling fast.
Participants must be at least 18 years old to purchase and do not have to be present to win.
One ticket admits one person to the event, and includes one entry into the Reverse Raffle.
When purchasing, please make sure to indicate whether you plan to attend or not attend, as well as if you would like to split or not split the grand prize if chosen.
This year we are selling tables of six, which include two BHSU student-athletes at the table as well. The table of six costs $200 per table without any raffle tickets included, or $400 per table to have six raffle tickets included.
Event Schedule
6-7 p.m.: Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be available while games and the silent auction will be taking place.
7-8:30 p.m.: – Reverse raffle and live auction begins.
Reverse Raffle Details
- First ticket drawn wins $100
- Every 20th ticket drawn wins a prize
- Every 50th ticket drawn wins $50
- The 200th ticket drawn wins $150
- Last ticket drawn wins the Grand Prize of $5,000
To purchase a table or an entry-only ticket (no raffle) please contact Thayer Trenhaile at Thayer.Trenhaile@bhsu.edu, or at (605) 642-6460.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.