BHSU football undefeated streak ends; lose to Cowboys 30-28

Black Hills State’s Doodles Quinones give chase to a New Mexico Highlands runner during Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Las Vegas, N.N. The Jackets lost their first fame of the season to the Cowboys, 30-28, and now have a 5-1 record. Photo courtesy Fred Slow, N.M. Highlands
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Black Hills Sate University’s football team suffered its first loss of the season falling to New Mexico Highlands 30-28 Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, N.M.
“We’ve been playing good, but we also had a little luck and some magic. You can’t always count on that,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head football coach. “On offense when we had to score we score, we scored, but at other times when we didn’t have to score, we didn’t have the urgency then. We just weren’t competing the way we can.”
New Mexico Highlands took the open kickoff and drove down to the Black Hills State 15-yard-line, where the drive stalled.
Will kicked a 25-yard field goal to put the Cowboys on top 3-0.
The Yellow Jackets answered with a seven play, 75-yard drive, with Cameron Goods scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run. Coleman Chapman added the point after touchdown (PAT) to put Black Hills State on top 7-3.
The Cowboys went on another long drive, but had to settle for a McDaniel 20-yard field goal to pull within one-point, 7-6, after one quarter of lay.
After recovering a Yellow Jackets fumble at the New Mexico 20-yard line, Michael Jackson connected with C.J. Sims on an 80 yard scoring play. McDaniel added the PAT and the Cowboys regained the lead 13-7.
Black Hills State answered with a long scoring play of its own,
Chance Eben threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Chukwurah. Chapman added the PAT and Black Hills State led 14-13.
New Mexico Highlands Simms took the ensuing kickoff and raced 80 yards for the score. The PAT was good and the Cowboys led 20-14 at the half.
The only score in the third quarter was a 36-yard field goal by McDaniel to push the Cowboys lead to 23-14.
Out of the locker rooms, teams traded possessions over the next few drives until an NMHU field goal with 6:26 left in the third made it a 23-14 game.
With just over 10 minutes left in the game, Black Hills State’s Connor Boyd returned a punt 91 yards for the score. The PAT was good and the Yellow Jackets only trailed by two-points, 23-21.
Late in the game New Mexico Highlands would go on a seven play, 75-yard drive, with James Budgett going the final six-yards for the score. The PAT was good and the Cowboys led 30-21 with just over two minutes left in the game.
Black Hills answered with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Willard to Jamin
Wurtz. Chapman added the PAT and pulled the Jackets within two-points 30-28.
Black Hills State tried an onside kick, but the ball traveled only three-yards before being touched by a Yellow Jacket player, giving the ball to New Mexico Highlands.
The Cowboys went into victory formation, and after a kneel down the game ended with the Cowboys winning 30-28.
Eben finished 6-of-16 with 111 yards and a touchdown for Black Hills State, while Willard completed 12 of 21 attempts with 95 yards and a touchdown.
Wurtz hauled in a team-high seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Chukwurah made three catches for 64 yards, and a touchdown.
The Yellow Jackets (5-1 overall, 3-1 RMAC) are back home Saturday for a big Heroes Day match up with Western Colorado, at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
Breske said he is going to tell his week all week long they can’t keep relying on luck and magic.
Western (Colorado) is a very good football team and If we replicate the game we played on Saturday we will get destroyed by Western,” said Breske. “We have to go out and compete hard in practice like our hair is on fire, and we have to play like every game matters, because it does.”
