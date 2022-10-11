BHSU football undefeated streak ends; lose to Cowboys 30-28

Black Hills State’s Doodles Quinones give chase to a New Mexico Highlands runner during Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Las Vegas, N.N. The Jackets lost their first fame of the season to the Cowboys, 30-28, and now have a 5-1 record. Photo courtesy Fred Slow, N.M. Highlands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Black Hills Sate University’s football team suffered its first loss of the season falling to New Mexico Highlands 30-28 Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, N.M.

“We’ve been playing good, but we also had a little luck and some magic. You can’t always count on that,” said Josh Breske, the  Yellow Jackets head football coach. “On offense when we had to score we score, we scored, but at other times when we didn’t have to score, we didn’t have the urgency then. We just weren’t competing the way we can.”

