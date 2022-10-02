BHSU football team topples SD Mines

RAPID CITY — Black Hills State University’s football team continues to set historic precedents.
The Yellow Jackets held off archrival South Dakota School of Mines & Technology 24-17 Saturday night at O’Harra Stadium to improve to 3-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 5-0 overall. That 5-0 start marks the team’s best since the 1951 season — 71 years ago.
“We’ve got to learn how to close out games,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske, who also referenced the team’s 31-28 win over Colorado Mesa the previous week.
“I’m going to stay on this team because we’ve got to continue to play better, or we’re going to get beat,” Breske said. He added he is proud of the players but tired of what he called “getting lucky.”
South Dakota Mines (2-1 in the conference, 3-2 overall) took the lead on Jayden Johannsen’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Ty Harris. Connor Taylor’s extra-point kick put the Hardrockers up 7-0 after one quarter.
Black Hills State got on the scoreboard when Connor Boyd found the end zone on a 7-yard run. Coleman Chapman’s kick pulled the Yellow Jackets into a 7-7 tie.
The Yellow Jackets took a 10-7 lead when their next possession ended on Chapman’s 31-yard field goal.
Taylor kicked a 42-yard field goal to end the first half and pull South Dakota Mines into a 10-10 tie.
Keenan Eck forced a fumble for Black Hills State, which teammate Cooper Brown recovered at the Hardrockers’ 24-yard line midway through the third quarter.
Black Hills State used TJ Chukwurah’s 5-yard touchdown catch from Jamin Wurtz, plus a Chapman kick, to end the ensuing drive and take a 17-10 lead in that frame.
South Dakota Mines faced fourth and 10 at its 47 with less than two minutes to go in the game. Black Hills State’s Nicc Quinones intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Hardrockers’ 8-yard line.
Breske said Black Hills State was playing man defense. “Nicc (Quinones) jumped the ball and made a great play,” Breske added.
Nolan Susel’s 3-yard touchdown run and a Chapman kick gave the Yellow Jackets a 24-10 lead.
Isaiah Eastman’s 20-yard touchdown catch from Johannsen, and Taylor’s kick, pulled South Dakota Mines to within 24-17 in the final minute. John Noordsy recovered the onside kick to seal the win for Black Hills State.
Susel said a team goal was to defeat its rivals but has not been able to do so until this season. Black Hills State downed Chadron State 32-23 two weeks before the Mines game.
“To start the season 5-0 is incredible,” Susel said. “I’ve never had this feeling before.”
Susel credited the defense for enabling the Yellow Jackets to win. He said the offense did its thing but still has some things to improve on.
As a fifth-year player, Susel said he has a huge role.
“It’s a great feeling being the older guy, having that experience and being able to set the example,” Susel said. “We also have a really good younger class to back us up.”
Susel said confidence and culture have improved dramatically from the 2021 season to now. He added the win over Chadron showed the Yellow Jackets can play with any opponent.
How do Susel and his teammates keep things going in the right direction?
“That’s definitely something we talk about is not being complacent with what we’ve done so far,” Susel said. He added that starts with conquering each hour of the day, and the team has so much ahead of it.
“We’re more attentive; there’s a lot more energy,” Susel said of the culture changes. He added the team is excited to have won its first five games.
“I was really proud of our offensive line,” Breske said. He added Susel, Cameron Goods, and Isaiah Pressley also played really well.
Breske said the Yellow Jackets were stopping themselves on offense with penalties, missed assignments, and other things. He added the team could have done better in capitalizing on Mines’ turnovers.
The defensive line also drew praise from Breske, who said the team got to the quarterback well without having to send a lot of pressure.
“It’s going to continue to give us confidence that we can go tussle with anybody in the conference,” Breske said of the win. He added it is easier for a team to get on top than to stay on top.
Breske said the Yellow Jackets must keep changing and improving their game. “I think that’s going to be the most important thing in the latter half of the season,” he added.
Statistical leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Nolan Susel 21 carries for 64 yards, Cameron Goods 8-51, Connor Boyd 1-7. SD Mines: Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez 10-46.
Passing — BHSU: Chance Eben 16 completions in 23 attempts for 139 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions; Jamin Wurtz 1-1, 5 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions. SD Mines: Jayden Johannsen 29-57, 350 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.
Receiving — BHSU: Hasaan Williams 3 catches for 50 yards, Isaiah Pressley 3-26, Boyd 1-25. SD Mines: Isaiah Eastman 15-210.
Total tackles — BHSU: Doodles Quinones 9 (6 solo and 3 assist), Hunter Stephens 8 (5 solo and 3 assist), Ryder Blair 7 (4 solo and 3 assist), Zaine Hood 7 (3 solo and 4 assist). SD Mines: Hunter Newsom 12 (9 solo and 3 assist).
Black Hills State will visit New Mexico Highlands at noon Saturday, Oct. 8.
