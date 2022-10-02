BHSU football team topples SD Mines

Black Hills State University’s Ryder Blair bats down a pass by South Dakota Mines’ Jayden Johannsen. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

RAPID CITY — Black Hills State University’s football team continues to set historic precedents.

The Yellow Jackets held off archrival South Dakota School of Mines & Technology 24-17 Saturday night at O’Harra Stadium to improve to 3-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 5-0 overall. That 5-0 start marks the team’s best since the 1951 season — 71 years ago.

