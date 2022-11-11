BHSU football.jpg

Black Hills State University’s Nolan Susel eyes the end zone during a recent college football game. Susel and the Yellow Jackets will host CSU-Pueblo at noon Saturday in their season finale. Pioneer file photoClick to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will conclude its football season Saturday when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt is set for noon.

The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the conference standings at 5-3, 7-3 for all games. CSU-Pueblo, ranked eighth in the region, sets third in the conference at 6-2, with an overall mark of 7-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.