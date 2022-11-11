SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will conclude its football season Saturday when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt is set for noon.
The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the conference standings at 5-3, 7-3 for all games. CSU-Pueblo, ranked eighth in the region, sets third in the conference at 6-2, with an overall mark of 7-3.
Black Hills State opened the season 5-0 and has won its last two games by a total score of 113-7. The Yellow Jackets’ defense ranks second in the conference, allowing only 19.2 points per game.
“There’s no room this week for lulls within the game, dips in energy,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said. “We got to play together if we want to beat this team.”
Black Hills State defeated Adams State 38-7 last Saturday. Yellow Jacket defenders totaled four interceptions, four sacks, and one fumble recovery. The effort included Lovenski Simon’s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Nicc Quinones’ pick-six covering 76 yards.
Running back Nolan Susel’s 130-yard effort marked a career high. He scored on runs of 2 and 7 yards.
“The team came out with a lot of energy,” Breske said in recapping the contest. “Defense played one of their best games of the season.”
Other defensive highlights Breske cited included turning back Adams State four times on
