Connor Boyd and Black Hills State University look to win their second consecutive football game this Saturday when they visit Adams State in Alamosa, Colo. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University continues its football season this Saturday when it visits Alamosa, Colo., to take on the Adams State Grizzlies. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets (4-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 6-3 overall) used a record-setting performance to defeat Fort Lewis 75-0 last Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium. Black Hills State set program standards for most points in one game (75), largest victory margin (75), and most touchdowns in one game (10).

