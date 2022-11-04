SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University continues its football season this Saturday when it visits Alamosa, Colo., to take on the Adams State Grizzlies. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets (4-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 6-3 overall) used a record-setting performance to defeat Fort Lewis 75-0 last Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium. Black Hills State set program standards for most points in one game (75), largest victory margin (75), and most touchdowns in one game (10).
Nolan Susel and Hasaan Williams paced the Yellow Jackets by scoring two touchdowns apiece. Coleman Chapman added field goals of 45 and 47 yards to go with nine extra-point kicks en route to receiving the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
“We had a ton of success on both sides of the ball,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said in recap
ping the Fort Lewis game.
“You have to be very, very careful as a team not to develop an ego, get big-headed, or think you’re better than you are,” Breske said. He added the players are taking Adams State (2-5 in the conference, 2-7 overall) very seriously as a team that will win Saturday if the Yellow Jackets do not play their best game.
Breske said Adams State throws the ball very well. Quarterback Marckell Grayson has thrown for 1,704 yards and 13 touchdowns, with wide receiver Elijah Harper (44 catches for 609 yards and six touchdowns) leading the receiving corps.
“For the most part this season, we’ve done a good job of limiting people’s pass game, maybe with the exception of one opponent,” Breske said.
As for Saturday, Breske said, the Yellow Jacket defensive backs must play well with their eyes and make sure they are not looking at the wrong things.
Pressuring the quarterback is also essential, according to Breske. He said linebackers must get the correct depth in their drops.
Breske said the Grizzlies’ defensive line boasts a lot of talent, and the ends are very active. Safeties and cornerbacks are very athletic, he added.
“We have to be able to run the ball against their front seven,” Breske said of the offense. He added the Grizzlies’ defense becomes dangerous if the Yellow Jackets get into a situation where everyone knows they are in passing mode.
Breske said coming out with the desired intensity for a game is more of a mentality than anything else. He added the team must play like its back is against the proverbial wall.
“We have to play hard, and we have to play well for four quarters if we want to beat a talented Adams State team,” Breske said.
Saturday’s weather forecast in Alamosa calls for mostly sunny skies, a high temperature of 51 degrees, and southerly breezes at 8 miles per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.