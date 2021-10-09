BHSU football team hosts ‘Heroes Dinner’

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team hosted a Heroes Day Dinner Thursday, in the Endzone Club, at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
The event started at 6:30 p.m., where a group of around 30 heroes, including veterans, law enforcement, and emergency responders, joined the Black Hills State student-athletes and coaches.
There, the football team was split into groups, each led by one or two of our heroes, where together they shared a meal together, and later swapped out helmet decals from the “BH” logo, to a military-style Sting logo unique for Saturday’s game.
The event also created open dialogue between our heroes and the football student-athletes.
“It is very important to sit down and break down stigmas, and barriers. If you ask a 19, 20, 21-year-old their feeling on law enforcement you might get some shocking answers, different than what you would get 10-15 years ago, So it is important these are people doing their jobs.” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head football coach.
