BHSU football team falls to Colo. Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Black Hills State University managed only 189 yards of total offense Saturday and dropped a 52-9 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football decision to Colorado Mesa, Saturday.
Colorado Mesa (6-2 in the conference, 7-2 overall) needed only three plays to move 75 yards and score on its opening drive. Karst Hunter fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Lilly. Lucas Ruiz Diaz’s kick put the Mavericks ahead 7-0.
Black Hills State gained two first downs on its opening drive: one by penalty, and the other on a 2-yard run by Matthew Collier. However, the Yellow Jackets were forced to punt.
The Mavericks scored on their next two possessions for a 21-0 lead. KJ Sapp (9-yard pass from Hunter) and Darick Holmes (72-yard run) found the end zone, with Ruiz Diaz adding both conversions.
Black Hills State faced a fourth and 2 on its next possession. Collier gained two yards for a Yellow Jacket first down, but the team later had to punt.
A 19-yard touchdown run by Holmes, plus a Ruiz Diaz extra point, put Colorado Mesa ahead 28-0 early in the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets started at their 25-yard line and generated three first downs. Clarence Johnson (6-yard run), Mitch McKibbin (8-yard run), and Chance Eben (14-yard run) helped Black Hills State reach the Mavericks’ 30, but the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs.
Holmes’ 46-yard touchdown run and Ruiz Diaz’s kick boosted the Colorado Mesa edge to 35-0. A 43-yard field goal by Ruiz Diaz gave the Mavericks a 38-0 halftime advantage.
Black Hills State’s Lovenski Simon recovered a fumble at the Yellow Jackets’ 20-yard line midway through the third quarter. Hasaan Williams caught a 6-yard pass for a Black Hills State first down, but a punt ended the drive.
Yellow Jacket Aaron Thiele recovered a Colorado Mesa fumble at the Mavericks’ 24-yard line. The ensuing drive ended with Jacob Parks’ 36-yard field goal to make the score 38-3 at the end of the third quarter.
Holmes’ 15-yard touchdown run and Ruiz Diaz’s kick early in the fourth quarter pushed Colorado Mesa ahead 45-3.
Aidan Willard threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jarett Jenson for Black Hills State’s lone touchdown. The extra-point attempt was blocked, leaving the score at 45-9.
Colorado Mesa ended the scoring on Gavin Herberg’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Morian Walker, followed by a Ruiz Diaz conversion.
Black Hills State (2-6 in the conference, 4-6 overall) finished with 108 passing yards and 81 net rushing yards. Colorado Mesa’s numbers totaled 298 passing yards and 274 net rushing yards.
The Yellow Jackets have dropped their last five games after a 4-1 start.
Statistical leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Matthew Collier 15 carries for 25 yards, Nolan Susel 9-22, Clarence Johnson 8-16. Colorado Mesa: Darick Holmes 14-190.
Passing — BHSU: Chance Eben 13 completions in 24 attempts, 61 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions; Aidan Willard 4-5, 47 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions. Colorado Mesa: Karst Hunter 14-19, 246 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.
Receiving — BHSU: Mitch McKibbin 3 catches for 46 yards, Connor Boyd 4-28, Jarett Jenson 2-14. Colorado Mesa: Elijah Lilly 5-63.
Total tackles — BHSU: Jarrell Ganaway 8 (4 solo and 4 assist), Ryder Blair 7 (1 solo and 6 assist), Doodles Quinones 6 (3 solo and 3 assist). Colorado Mesa: Deeandra Ervin 10 (5 solo and 5 assist).
Black Hills State will end its season on Saturday, Nov. 13, when it hosts Chadron State at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Senior Day game is set for 1 p.m.
