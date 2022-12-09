SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team made big strides during the 2022 football season.
Coming off a 4-7 record in 2021, the Yellow Jackets ended this season 7-4, their first winning season since 2016.
“It was hard to ignore the progress that we made from 2019, the last coaching staffs final season here, to our first full year here in 2021, we made a lot of statistical progress. I think we made even more non-statistical progress as far as improving our culture, our practice habits, our training, our coaching, and our recruiting,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “All of those things improved and I think that was the biggest difference in seeing more wins this season. We just had a group that understood more what it was going to take, and have done the things in the offseason to themselves a chance to win as many games as possible.”
It was the first Black Hills State started the season 5-0 and were in first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The Jackets opened the season with a 19-7 win over Dickinson State, and a 38-19 win over William and Jewell, before traveling to Chadron State and coming away with a 32-23 win to open their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) schedule.
They followed that up with a 31-28 home win over Colorado Mesa.
“We had a lot of momentum going into our game against Tech (SD School of Mines and Technology) and the Black Hills Brawl.
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hardrockers 27-24, to win back the Homestake trophy.
“It was great to bring the trophy home,” Breske said.
Week six Black Hills State traveled to Las Vegas, N.M., and dropped a 30-28 loss to the Cowboys.
“We let our guard down a little bit on a long trip to New Mexico Highlands, and there were a number of things coaching wise that I wish I would’ve done better to keep the ball out of some of their players hands that we knew were dangerous, and it ended up costing us the game,” Breske said.
That loss sent the Jackets on a tailspin and they lost to Western Colorado 28-27, and Colorado Mines 38-0.
Black Hills State would defeat Fort Lewis 75-0, and Adams State 38-7, before losing their season finale to CSU-Pueblo 38-0
“I don’t think our guys understood the gravity of the losses as they were occurring, and I say that with a grain of salt. Of course the losses hurt and the guys had a lot of regrets as we got on the bus at Highlands and as we gathered after the loss at home to Western (Colo.). There was a lot of regrets in should’ve, would’ve could’ve,” said Breske. “It was interesting to hear our players say on our to a trip to Adams State in Week 10, ‘hey coach, I’m more upset about the Highlands loss than I am what happened.’ A little bit of that you can credit it to our team has never really been in the playoffs in the DII era.”
Breske said finishing with a winning record (7-4) wass huge for the program.
“It is very important to us to have a winning record. Our goal was to win six games. Our only other team goal was to have a 3.0 for our GPA (grade point average),” said Breske. “To win seven games, when you start 5-0 and the guys say ‘six games? Coach we can win 11 games.’ We put the cart in front of the horse, and no one is to be at fault, but perhaps me for not warning the guys more about that, but you just had a feeling going into week six that the magic was going to stop,” said Breske. “We played really well in a number of those games. There were a number of times we just got lucky and were making our way with a little bit of magic,” he added
Breske praised his seniors for their contributions to the program.
“There’s a couple of guys that weren’t here right away when I first took over as the coach, but some guys that were, Bailey Rosenstrauch, Hunter Stephens, Sam Ambrogio, Brock Jones, those guys were on the team when I took over in January 2020, They bought in. They bought into the whole system and were able to add guys like TJ Frasier, Aiden Willard, Harold Dobbin who have been great additions to our program,” said Breske. “You go back to those core guys like Bailey (Rosenstrauch), Hunter (Stevens) and Sam (Ambrogia), and Brock (Jones), really helped us turn the culture and the bought in and were really excited about the direction of the program.”
In the offseason Breske will hit the recruiting trail.
“There’s not really one position group I can say we are not actively recruiting, with maybe the exception of tailbacks we have returning, (Nolan) Susel, (Riley) Bennett, (Isaiah) Pressley. Those were the running backs that played this year and they all had their moments for sure,” Breske said.
Breske said at the top of the recruiting list is to continue to build the offensive line, possibly bringing in a transfer quarterback, maybe two, signing some high school quarterbacks, defensive safeties’, continue to recruit defensive line, and at linebacker, and wide receivers.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.