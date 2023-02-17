BHSU football signs 57 players

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football program has signed 57 new recruits to be part of the 2023 Yellow Jackets’ football program.
The class currently consists of 43 incoming freshmen and eight mid-year transfers, including 12 receivers, nine defensive linemen, seven linebackers, seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen, five quarterbacks, three tight ends, and two running backs.
“I’m very excited about this 2023 signing class,” said Josh Breske, entering his fourth season as the Yellow Jackets head coach. “My staff did a great job of going out and finding the next group of future Yellow Jackets. They found not only great players, but also great young men and scholars.”
Breske said there was an emphasis this spring on signing wide receivers, and quarterbacks.
“This fall we will have close to six seniors at wide receiver, and the only other guy with experience was TJ Chukwurah, who is a sophomore, so we were able to sign quite a few receivers,” said Breske. “This spring we will be down to one scholarship quarterback, and our freshmen returner Jaxson Miner. So we signed two mid-year transfer quarterbacks, and three high school quarterbacks, so we’re going to have six quarterbacks on scholarship.”
The Yellow Jackets have also signed eight players prior to signing day, and those players are already enrolled at Black Hills State for the spring semester.
The Yellow Jackets also added six more players after signing day.
Spring practice starts on Monday, March 6, and ends with the spring game being moved up to Friday, April 14.
Breske said the spring game was scheduled a week earlier so if they experience bad weather, like last year when lightning and rain force the spring game to be canceled, it allows them to move the game to another date if needed
“It’s a week earlier than it has been the last two years, so hopefully if we do experience bad weather we can kick that (spring game) to the next week to make sure we get a full scrimmage in,” said Breske. “That was a bummer last year that we couldn’t postpone it another week because we had that week for finals. So we couldn’t move the game.”
A list of the Yellow Jackets 2023 signing class follows. If you want to see an in depth review on each recruit go to bhsuathletics.com.
BHSU 2023 recruiting class
Noah Abboud: WR, Katy, Texas, Cinco Ranch H.S.
Jeremiah Aihia: DB, Arlington, Texas, Mansfield Timberview H.S.
Kyler Bartlett: OL, Green River, Wyo., Green River H.S.
Blake Bell – WR, Buffalo, Wyo., Buffalo H.S.
Damien Boozer: WR, Stockton, Calif., Lincoln H.S.:
Roman Carrasco: OL, Goodyear, Ariz., Desert Edge H.S.
KJ Chatham: QB, San Diego, Calif., Lincoln H.S.:
Griffin de Abreu: WR, Ripon, Calif., Ripon Christian H.S.:
Brock Douzeni: WR, Worland, Wyo., Worland H.S.:
KC Fackerell: DB, Colorado Springs, Colo., Palmer Ridge H.S.
Trey Feheske: WR, Fort Morgan, Colo., Wiggins H.S.
Michael Forney: OL, Santa Clara, Calif., Archbishop Mitty H.S.
Vincent Friend: LB, San Diego, Calif., Mater Dei Catholic
Shea Gabriel: WR, Victorville, Calif., Oak Hills H.S.
Eric Gladney: LB, Vacaville, Calif., Vacaville H.S.:
Craig Gordon: DL, Compton, Calif., Milikan H.S.
Matthew Gray: LB, Faith, S.D., Faith H.S.
Jackson Hughes: DB, Douglas, Wyo., Douglas H.S.
Darien Jackson: DL, Corona, Calif., Corona Centennial H.S.
Anson Jaramillo: DB, Draper, Utah, Alta H.S.
Isaac Jaramillo: DB, Draper, Utah, Alta H.S.
Gage Maras: OL, Scottsdale, Ariz., Boulder Creek H.S.
Jack Maulhardt: TE, Camarillo, Calif., Adolfo Camarillo H.S.
Emiliano Mejia: RB, Los Gatos, Calif., Los Gatos H.S.
Dane Merhish: LB, Cottonwood Heights, Utah, Brighton H.S.
Tremell Miles: DL, Sacramento, Calif., Inderkum H.S.
Isaiah Morales: DL, Lemoore, Calif., Lemoore H.S.
Tyden Morris: RB, St. George, Utah, Desert Hills H.S..
Ethan Nehlich: DL, Hartford, S.D., Tri-Valley H.S.
Dion Quintana: WR, Yuma, Ariz., Yuma Catholic H.S.
Thomas Salmen: TE, Tulare, S.D., Hitchcock-Tulare H.S.
Ajani Smith: WR, Pacoima, Calif., Golden Valley H.S.
Karson Starr: OL, Edgewood, Wash., Sumner H.S.
Chase Stewart: DB, Lakewood, Calif., Long Beach Poly H.S.
Braeden Stull: DB, Bridgeport, Neb., Scottsbluff H.S.
Tanner Clarkson: QB, Sr., Platte, Mo., Platte County H.S. (Ttansfer from Northwest Oklahoma State)
Rune Tepolt: LB, Peoria, Ariz., Liberty H.S.
Deveron Toppin Jr.: WR, Denver, Colo., East H.S.
Wills Towers: QB, San Jose, Calif., Archbishop Mitty H.S.
Will Triplett: OL, Boulder, Colo., Frederick H.S.
Hayden Umble: LB, Mitchell, Neb., Mitchell H.S.
Kade Weber: QB, Worland, Wyo., Worland H.S.
Jace Wheeler: DL, Papillion, Neb., Papillion Lavista H.S.
Isaiah Zuniga: LB, Apple Valley, Calif., Apple Valley H.S.
Mid-Year Transfers
Carson Arnold: TE, Brigham City, Utah, Box Elder H.S.
Dade Bissell: DL, Denver, Colo., Cherry Creek H.S.
Jake Blair: QB, Fr., Camas, Wash., Camas H.S.
Charlie Bump: WR, Fr., Camas, Wash., Camas H.S.
Morgan Harkless: WR, Fr., Hot Springs, S.D., Hot Springs H.S.
Mylic Ritche: DL, Jr., Ardmore, Okla., Ardmore H.S.
Niklas Woelfl: DL, Fr., Fürstenfeldbruck, Munich, Germany, Viscardi-Gymnasium
Talon Beltran: DL, San Diego, Calif., Mater Dei Catholic H.S.
Adrien Chargualaf: DB, Spring Valley, Calif., Lincoln H.S.
Samuel Cooper: DL, San Diego, Calif., University City H.S.
Sy Fanua: LB, San Diego, Calif., Mira Mesa H.S.
Thys Van Der Hoek: TE, Ripon, Calif., Ripon Christian H.S.
Jimmy Walls: OL, Pittsburg, Calif., Pittsburg H.S.
