BHSU football signs 57 players
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football program has signed 57 new recruits to be part of the 2023 Yellow Jackets’ football program.

The class currently consists of 43 incoming freshmen and eight mid-year transfers, including 12 receivers, nine defensive linemen, seven linebackers, seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen, five quarterbacks, three tight ends, and two running backs.

