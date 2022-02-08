BHSU football signs 29 on National Signing Day

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University (BHSU) football program announced the signing of 29 new student-athletes on Wednesday, for the 2022 season.
The 2022 class was heavy on defensive talent, while also balancing out the team’s strong offense.
“I’m extremely proud of my staff and the hard work they put forth this year,” said Josh Breske, BHSU’s head coach. “We were able to sign 29 spectacular young men from seven different states on National Signing Day.
“As much as I’m impressed by the talent level of these young men - I’m even more thrilled by the character and academic makeup of the signing class. I’m confident that these student-athletes will make a significant impact on the football field and will help us continue to build a team-first culture here at BHSU.”
Of the 29, there are eight offensive linemen, six linebackers, six defensive linemen, two defensive backs, two running backs, a safety, quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, and kicker.
Additionally, the pool of newcomers includes 13 out of California, five from Colorado, four from Utah, three from Wyoming, two from Texas, and one each from Alaska and Nevada.
A list of of the 2022 BHSU football signing class follows.
Truemann Alo - LB, 6-1, 215, Dixie HS, Utah
Elmo Barnes - OL, 6-4, 285, San Diego Lincoln HS, California
Mikey Bates - OL, 6-0, 285, Cody HS, Wyoming
Jakob Bell - OL, 6-3, 270, El Dorado HS, California
Demarco Brimmage - S, 5-11, 190, Mountain Ridge HS, Utah
Koby Case - LB, 5-11, 175, Douglas HS, Wyoming
Tony Cocoziello-Perez - DL, 6-0, 265, Palmer Ridge HS, Colorado
Erik Cole - OL, 6-4, 245, Cathedral Catholic HS, California
Michael Dansby - DB, 6-0, 175, McClymonds HS, California
Maliik Edwards - DB, 5-10, 170, Katy Tompkins HS, Texas
Ryan Ewing - K, 6-2, 175, Mission Viejo HS, California
Tanner Fleck - OL, 6-2, 255, Douglas County HS, Colorado
Gavin Galzote - RB, 5-6, 150, Vista Murrieta HS, California
Jay’on Gillett - WR, 5-11, 185, Oak Hills HS, California
Owen Growney - LB, 6-3, 170, Cheyenne Mountain HS, Colorado
Damian Hernandez - DL, 6-1, 275, Millikan HS, California
Ryder Lewis - OL, 6-2, 300, Riverton HS, Utah
Matthew LoFaso - DL, 6-3, 250, Syracuse HS, Utah
Cole Marquez - LB, 5-9, 185, Durango HS, Nevada
Payton Maze - OL, 6-1, 265, Elk Grove HS, California
Jaxson Miner - QB, 6-1, 215, Golden Valley HS, California
Simeon Mitchell - DL, 6-3, 300, McClymonds HS, California
Sebastian O’Farrell - LB, 6-0, 225, Robert Service HS, Alaska
Hayden Pafford - TE, 6-3, 215, Cheyenne East HS, Wyoming
Blake Parrish - DL, 6-1, 240, Bear Creek HS, Colorado
Isaiah Pressley - RB, 5-7, 190, St. Augustine HS, California
Isaac Ruiz - DL, 6-1, 225, Mission Hills HS, California
Caleb Sauseda - LB, 6-1, 205, Bear Creek HS, Colorado
Luke Snyder - OL, 6-4, 275, Katy Tompkins HS, Texas
