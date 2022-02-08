BHSU football signs 29 on National Signing Day

Kenna Goebel (Sturgis Brown girls basketball): Goebel scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in a 50-46 win over Douglas

Stella Marcus (Spearfish girls basketball): On Senior Night, Marcus scored 24 points, had four steals, and pulled down five rebounds in a 58-20, win over Lead-Deadwood, and Marcus scored 23 points and had three steals in a 68-45 loss to Red Cloud.

Kaylin Garza (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): In a 55-44 win over Custer, Garza scored 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals,, and five deflections.

Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood wrestling): Renner finished second at conference, and third at the Black Hills Classic. Renner, a sophomore, has been on varsity since seventh grade.

Maraia Kruske (Spearfish wrestling): Kruske won the Black Hills Classic tournament in Hill City this past weekend. She won all of her matches by pins, and is leading the team with 31 total pins for the season. She is currently ranked No. 1 in the state at the girl's 106 pound division.

