GOLDEN, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football team fell 38-0 to No. 18 Colorado Mines in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest Saturday, in Golden, Colo.
“They were throwing a lot of quick outs, slants, and bubbles,” Black Hills State head coach Josh Breske said of the home standing Orediggers. “In the first half, we didn’t do a great job of stopping those plays and letting those convert for first downs.”
Colorado Mines built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Mason Karp caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage, and Michael Zeman found the end zone on a 7-yard run. Matthew Eich kicked the conversion after both scores.
A 17-point second quarter boosted the Orediggers’ halftime lead to 31-0. Max McLeod (73-yard catch) and Flynn Schiele (44-yard catch) found the end zone. Eich booted a 42-yard field goal and added a pair of extra-point kicks.
Zeman’s 2-yard touchdown run and Eich’s conversion ended the scoring for Colorado Mines, now 6-0 in the conference and 6-2 overall.
Breske said the Yellow Jackets’ offense never found traction.
Black Hills State’s most sustained drive began with 5 ½ minutes left in the second quarter and took the Yellow Jackets from their 25-yard line to the Orediggers’ 30 but ended in a missed field goal attempt.
“Our running game was just starting to pop midway through the second quarter,” Breske said in describing that drive. He added Colorado Mines boasts the conference’s fastest and perhaps its most talented defense.
Breske said the offensive line protected quarter
back Chance Eben and give him time to find his receivers in the first half.
The Yellow Jackets finished zero for 13 on third-down plays but three of four on fourth downs. Breske said the Orediggers’ defense exceed Black Hills State’s offensive line, with individual breakdowns also occurring.
Breske added the Yellow Jackets went into the wildcat formation with Susel on the successful fourth-down plays.
“I’m proud of our team and the way they fought, allowing only seven points in the second half,” Breske said. He added the Yellow Jackets wish they had been able to find answers on offense early in the game.
Statistical leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Nolan Susel 15 carries for 57 yards, Hasaan Williams 1-15, Riley Bennett 4-7. Colo Mines: Michael Zeman 14-74.
Passing — BHSU: Chance Eben 16 completions in 25 attempts for 107 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. Colo Mines: John Matocha 26-34, 377 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.
Receiving — BHSU: Williams 7 catches for 73 yards, Connor Boyd 3-13, Isaiah Pressley 1-8. Colo Mines: Mason Karp 3-89.
Total tackles — BHSU: Ryder Blair 9 (5 solo and 4 assist), Nicc Quinones 8 (6 solo and 2 assist), Bailey Rosenstrauch 7 (5 solo and 2 assist). Colo Mines: Mack Minnehan 10 (4 solo, 6 assist).
Black Hills State (3-3 in the conference, 5-3 overall) will host Fort Lewis at noon Saturday, in Spearfish.
The Skyhawks are 0-6 in the conference, 0-7 overall
“We’re looking forward to being at home and playing in front of our friends and family,” Breske said.
Breske said the Yellow Jackets can’t let their guard down.
“We must recognize that we do not have any cushion to get back. We have to earn it every single day,” Breske said.
