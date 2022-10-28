SPEARFISH — Black Hills State football will host Fort Lewis College at noon today in a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match up, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
Black Hills State is currently 5-3 on the season, and they are on a three-game losing streak.
They are coming off a 38-0 loss at Colorado School of Mines last week.
“We didn’t play very well. I think it was pretty apparent that Colorado Mines was a lot better than we were,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “It was definitely a real eye opener. I think they are a better team this year than they were last year. I think we are too. For the first time this season felt outmatched.”
Breske said the team had a good week of practices.
“I think their mood has been they are ready to get back on track. Colorado Mines was going to be a tall task. That would have been the biggest win maybe in program history in our DII existence beat a Colorado Mines team that we are now 0-12 against,” said Breske. “The two losses that really seemed to be hurting was the two point loss to New Mexico Highlands, and the one point loss to Western Colorado. If we are able to close those games we are still sitting with a pretty good record and probably in a regional ranking.
“Nothing we can do about that now. Our guys don’t seem to be focusing on what happened last week, or two weeks ago, or three weeks ago. Right now the guys main focus is how we can go beat Fort Lewis.”
The Yellow Jackets are fifth in the RMAC standings.
The Yellow Jacket defense allows 23.1 points per game, which is good for third in the conference. The offense is seventh in the RMAC, averaging 24.6 points per game.They have scored 26 touchdowns and kicked six field goals.
Fort Lewis (0-7 overall and 0-6 RMAC has struggled this season, currently sitting last in the RMAC with a record of 0-7 overall and 0-6 in RMAC play.
They are coming off a 65-20 home loss to South Dakota School of Mines.
Fort Lewis ranks last in the RMAC in offense, averaging 9.7 points and 231 yards per game.
Their defense also ranks last, allowing 56.7 points and 505.3 yards per game.
They have struggled to move the ball, averaging only 54.6 rushing yards and 176.4 passing yards per game, the lowest in the conference.
The Skyhawks have taken the second-most sacks in the RMAC with 26 this year, and have the fewest first downs (99), and the lowest third-down conversion rate (26.3 percent).
Breske said he is talked to his team this week about not overlooking the Skyhawks, who are looking for their first win of the season.
“We can’t get in our head that we are better team than them, and we are just going to go win the game. That’s not what it’s about. We play the game to find out which team is better,” said Breske. “It’s all going to come down to performance. Will we be able to perform, will we able to execute are plays and keep Fort Lewis from executing theirs.”
Breske said he feels good about his team picking up a win Saturday over the Skyhawks.
“I like our chance just based upon looking at their squad and looking at their squad. Also some of the success we had and some of the struggles they’ve had, I feel good about our odds, but at the end of the day it still comes down to going out and asserting our will against another team,” Breske said.
For Black Hills State, Nolan Susel ranks tied for third in the RMAC with 10 total touchdowns this season and second in total rushing touchdowns’ with nine.
He also sits third in total rushing yards (512), second in rushing attempts (122), and fourth in rushing yards per game 64.0.
Hasaan Williams ranks third in the RMAC in receptions per game with (6.4) and total receptions (51), while ranking seventh in receiving yards (512), and seventh in receiving yards per game (64.0).
Williams is tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns with four.
Redshirt freshman receiver TJ Chukwurah is currently averaging 19.3 yards per catch.
Special teams’ have also been a bright spot for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Redshirt freshman kicker Coleman Chapman is tied for sixth in the RMAC with six field goals this season, and ranks tied for 17th in the RMAC in all offensive scoring with 41 points scored this season.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets have two of the top-10 in the RMAC among passes defended. Lovenski Simon is second in the RMAC with nine breakups this season, while Deunte Moody is sixth with seven. Doodles Quinones is just outside of the top-10, sitting in 12th with five breakups. Klaus Souffrant is also in the mix with four breakups on defense. Souffrant’s three interceptions this season also ranks third in the RMAC. Aaron Thiele ranks third in the conference with 60 total tackles this season, and fourth with 7.5 tackles per game.
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on KDSJ 980 AM/103.5 FM, or live online at https://listen.streamon.fm/kdsjam. You can watch the game online on the RMAC Network.
