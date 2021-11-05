BHSU football players earn RMAC honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State football had three student-athletes named RMAC All-Academic First Team and 13 named to the RMAC Honor Roll list for their efforts, both in the classroom and on the field, as announced by the league office this week.

Nate Clay, Nolan Susel, and Aaron Thiele all received First Team honors. Ten others earned spots on the honor roll.

The complete Yellow Jacket list follows, with position, grade-point average, and academic major. Grade-point average (GPA) operates on a 4.00-point scale.

First Team

Nate Clay, offensive lineman, 3.83 GPA, history

Nolan Susel, running back, 3.82 GPA, business administration

Aaron Thiele, linebacker, 3.79 GPA, psychology

Honor Roll

Ryder Blair, linebacker, 3.49 GPA, mass communications

Claysen Davis, defensive end, 3.49 GPA, mass communications

Chance Eben, quarterback, 3.54 GPA, journalism/mass communications

Jarrell Ganaway, defensive end, 3.33 GPA, strategic leadership

Kielar Harpham, wide receiver, 3.33 GPA, business administration

Toby Jacobs, wide receiver, 3.65 GPA, exercise science

Favour Maurice, linebacker, 3.30 GPA, communication studies/theatre

Troy Mittelstedter, offensive lineman, 3.86 GPA, business administration

Jordan Pace, wide receiver, 3.44 GPA, business administration

Cameron Reiman, offensive lineman, 3.88 GPA, business administration

Morgan Tigner, defensive tackle, 3.32 GPA, exercise science

Trey Tremblay, offensive lineman, 3.32 GPA, exercise science

Jamin Wurtz, wide receiver, 3.43 GPA, exercise science

