BHSU football players earn RMAC honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State football had three student-athletes named RMAC All-Academic First Team and 13 named to the RMAC Honor Roll list for their efforts, both in the classroom and on the field, as announced by the league office this week.
Nate Clay, Nolan Susel, and Aaron Thiele all received First Team honors. Ten others earned spots on the honor roll.
The complete Yellow Jacket list follows, with position, grade-point average, and academic major. Grade-point average (GPA) operates on a 4.00-point scale.
First Team
Nate Clay, offensive lineman, 3.83 GPA, history
Nolan Susel, running back, 3.82 GPA, business administration
Aaron Thiele, linebacker, 3.79 GPA, psychology
Aaron Thiele - 3.79 GPA, psychology
Honor Roll
Ryder Blair, linebacker, 3.49 GPA, mass communications
Claysen Davis, defensive end, 3.49 GPA, mass communications
Chance Eben, quarterback, 3.54 GPA, journalism/mass communications
Jarrell Ganaway, defensive end, 3.33 GPA, strategic leadership
Kielar Harpham, wide receiver, 3.33 GPA, business administration
Toby Jacobs, wide receiver, 3.65 GPA, exercise science
Favour Maurice, linebacker, 3.30 GPA, communication studies/theatre
Troy Mittelstedter, offensive lineman, 3.86 GPA, business administration
Jordan Pace, wide receiver, 3.44 GPA, business administration
Cameron Reiman, offensive lineman, 3.88 GPA, business administration
Morgan Tigner, defensive tackle, 3.32 GPA, exercise science
Trey Tremblay, offensive lineman, 3.32 GPA, exercise science
Jamin Wurtz, wide receiver, 3.43 GPA, exercise science
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.