COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football placed 16 players on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) All-Academic squad. The listing includes Defensive Academic Player of the Year Ryder Blair, and four First-Team honorees.
Blair is the first Yellow Jacket player in program history to earn Academic Player of the Year honors. He was named 2021 RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll and 2021 All-RMAC Honorable Mention last year.
At the time of nomination, he ranked tied for second in the RMAC this season averaging 8.4 tackles per game, and total tackles with 67. He was also tied for third in total sacks (4.5) and sacks per game average (0.56). Blair was tied for eighth in the RMAC with seven broken up passes and tallied an interception on the year.
Black Hills State honorees follow. Grade point averages are on a 4.00-point scale.
First Team, Offense
Anthony Rosenstrauch, sophomore, long snapper: 3.77 GPA – Biology
Nolan Susel, graduate student, running back: 3.67 GPA – Applied Management, Business Administration, Criminal Justice
First Team, Defense
Ryder Blair, junior, linebacker: 3.69 GPA – Mass Communications
Aaron Thiele, sophomore, linebacker: 3.81 GPA – Psychology
Honor Roll
Nate Clay, junior, offensive lineman: 3.77 GPA – History
Claysen Davis, sophomore, defensive end: 3.58 GPA – Mass Communications
Harold Dobbin, senior, tight end: 3.40 GPA – Business Administration
Chance Eben, junior, quarterback: 3.41 GPA – Journalism, Mass Communication
Wes Koenig, redshirt freshman, linebacker: 4.00 GPA – History
Cameron Reiman, sophomore, offensive lineman: 3.93 GPA – Accounting, Business Administration
Derek Riederer, redshirt freshman, wide receiver: 3.33 GPA – Graphic Design
Lewin Runde, redshirt freshman, tight end: 3.53 GPA – Exercise Science
Caleb Simons, redshirt freshman, wide receiver: 3.79 GPA – Management, Professional Accountancy
Morgan Tigner, junior, defensive tackle: 3.47 GPA – Exercise Science
Trey Tremblay, sophomore, offensive lineman: 3.32 GPA – Exercise Science
Jamin Wurtz, junior, wide receiver: 3.33 GPA – Exercise Science
downs, and limiting the Grizzlies to 39 rushing yards.
“Really, really pleased with our run game at this point in the season,” Breske said. He added Black Hills State ran the ball 47 times for 260 yards against Adams State and threw only 22 passes.
Black Hills State boasts the conference’s number 5 offense, averaging 31.0 points per game. Scoring totals feature 41 touchdowns and nine field goals.
The Yellow Jackets average 172.6 yards rushing per game. This mark is good for the conference’s top spot.
CSU-Pueblo’s offense likes to take deep shots down the field, Breske said. He added the receivers boast speed, with the offense to run zone and counter.
The Thunderwolves are second in the conference (37.0 points per game) and third in defense (21.8 point per game).
Defensively, according to Breske, CSU-Pueblo likes to run a three-down front. He added they play deeper than some other teams but come up with a number of interceptions.
The CSU-Pueblo defense ranks second (201 yards per game) to go with 17 interceptions.
CSU-Pueblo’s defense line is the biggest Black Hills State has seen this season, Breske said. Front-three defenders come in at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds, 6-3 and 281, and 6-7 and 230.
Breske said the Yellow Jackets must dominate up front, be able to move the ball, and complete short passes. He added the defense must stop the run and make CSU-Pueblo a one-dimensional team.
“In order for them to make playoffs, they need to beat us,” Breske said of the ThunderWolves. “So we’re going to get their best.”
CSU-Pueblo comes to Spearfish having won its last six games. The ThunderWolves downed South Dakota School of Mines & Technology 45-20 last Saturday.
“We just can’t leave anything on the table this weekend,” Breske said.
Several Black Hills State players are in the top eight in the conference rankings:
Nolan Susel: 14 total touchdowns (second), 13 rushing touchdowns (second), 712 rushing yards (second), 153 rushing attempts (153), and 71.2 rushing yards per game (fourth).
Cameron Goods: 7.5 yards per carry (second), and 481 total yards (seventh).
Hasaan Williams: 6 receptions per game (third), 60 total receptions (third), and 6 receiving touchdowns (tie for sixth).
TJ Chukwurah: 23.9 yards per catch (first).
Coleman Chapman: 9 field goals (tie for fourth).
Lovenski Simon and Deunte Moody: 11 defended passes apiece (tied for second).
Doodles Quinones: 7 defended passes (tie for seventh).
Nicc Quinones: 4 interceptions (tie for second), 2 touchdowns on 278 return yards (first).
Klaus Souffrant and Zechariah Rodriguez-Brown: 3 interceptions apiece (tie for fifth). Rodriguez-Brown also had 5.5 sacks for sixth and 2 fumble recoveries for first.
Tackles: Ryder Blair 72 (sixth), Aaron Thiele 71 (seventh).
Sacks: Keenan Eck 6.5 (second), 3 forced fumbles (first).
Saturday’s weather forecast in Spearfish calls for mostly sunny skies, a high temperature of 33 degrees, and east-northeast breezes at 7 miles per hour.
Yellow Jacket fans may hear Steve Ammerman doing the play-by-play on KDSJ 980 AM and 103.5 FM, or live online at https://listen.streamon.fm/kdsjam.
The game may also be watched online on the RMAC Network
