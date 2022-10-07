SPEARFISH — An undefeated Black Hills State football team hits the road for the second straight weekend, as they will face New Mexico Highlands Saturday, in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Yellow Jackets are currently 5-0 after defeating South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Saturday in Rapid City in the “Brawl for it All”, and win back the Homestake Trophy for the first time since 2019.
“I think we played pretty decent. For most part we took care of the ball. We had an unfortunate muffed punt that led to points,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “We came out to start the second half and had an offensive fumble, but it didn’t hurt us point wise, but it was the first game we didn’t throw an interception since the start of the season, so that was good to see.”
Breske praised his defense and special teams.
“I thought our defense played tremendous. There was some times throughout the game that we gave up long fields, but they did a really good job protecting the red zone, and the kicking game was definitely the highlight of the night. To have Isaiah Eastman for SD Mines who was an all-conference, All-American caliber punt returner,have zero returns and we had five punts inside the 20,” Breske said.
Breske added, “We had no missed field goals, no missed extra points, a lot of kickoffs going out of the end zone, I really feel that was the difference in the game for us.”
Breske said the win was good, but winning back the Homestake Trophy was icing on the cake.
“A luxury I had when I took the job was John Reiners and his staff had the trophy here in the building, having won it in 2019. So it feels good a little bit get it back in the building. I was very carefully not to turn this game into our Super Bowl. I found myself on Monday morning putting the trophy on the cabinet above my desk, and I kind of asked myself “what am I doing,?” said Breske. “So I took it out of my office and gave it to one of our administrators. We have a lot of season left and that wasn’t the biggest game on our schedule. But it feels good to our guys. They were able to celebrate, take some pictures with the trophy.”
The team is in first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, and looks to improve its record to 6-0 against New Mexico Highlands, something that
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.