Hasaan Williams 1942 copy.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — An undefeated Black Hills State football team hits the road for the second straight weekend, as they will face New Mexico Highlands Saturday, in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Yellow Jackets are currently 5-0 after defeating South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Saturday in Rapid City in the “Brawl for it All”, and win back the Homestake Trophy for the first time since 2019.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.