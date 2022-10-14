Black Hills State running back Cameron Goods finds some running room during a game earlier this season. BHSU hosts Western Colorado in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football game at Lyle Hare Stadium, Saturday, in Spearfish. Kickoff is set for noon. Pioneer file photo
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team hopes to get back on the winning track when they host Western Colorado at noon Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday to New Mexico Highlands, 30-28.
Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head football coach said the team had a good week of practice
“I think the guys are a little bit embarrassed about the loss, and it has kind of spurred us to reexamining what got us to five wins, and see if we can’t replicate that,” Breske said.
BHSU is currently 5-1, the program’s best start since 1951, when the team finished the season 6-2.
The team also received votes on the Week 6 AFCA Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the second time in program history, and the first time since Oct 10, 2016.
The team now looks to make it a 6-1 start to the season, something that the BHSU football program has only done eight times in program history.
The Yellow Jackets currently sit second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, allowing only 19.8 points per game (2nd in the RMAC).
The offense is fourth in the RMAC averaging 28.3 points per game, and they scored 22 touchdowns (fourth in RMAC), and kicking six field goals (tied for fourth).
Western Colorado sits in fifth place in the RMAC, sporting a 3-1 conference record and 3-3 record overall.
Western Colorado ranks in the middle of the pack in the RMAC, sitting sixth defensively with 31.3 points allowed per game, and offensively they average 27 points per game. The Mountaineers have strong special teams, averaging an RMAC-leading 25.3 yards on kickoff returns. The team is also first with a perfect 19-of-19 on PATs, and 19 touchbacks.
“I know Western Colorado has
had some close games this year. They had a close game with CSU-Pueblo (won 17-10). Last week they lost to South Dakota Mines (38-10). We just need to try and get up early and force Western out of their game plan,” said Breske. “Western’s game plan is to try and run the ball, and if we can get a lead and have the success that, we hhave a chance to win.”
Yellow Jacket quarterback Chance Eben status for Saturday’s game against Western Colorado is questionable.
Eben was hurt at the end of the first half of last week’s game after taking a hit to his mid-section. He did not play in the second half against the Cowboys.
“I’m not sure who is going to start. It will be a game time decision,” said Breske
Black Hills State is 3-6 all-time against Western Colorado, and they have lost the last three meetings between the two teams.
Running back Nolan Susel ranks tied for second in the RMAC with eight total touchdowns this season and total rushing touchdowns with seven He also sits third in total rushing yards with 415), second in rushing attempts with 97, and fourth in rushing yards per game averaging 69.2 yards rushing per game..
Wide receiver Hasaan Williams ranks second in the RMAC in receptions per game with 6.3, and total receptions with 38, while ranking seventh in receiving yards with 417, and receiving yards per game averaging 69.5 yards per game. Williams is tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns with four.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets have three of the top-10 in the RMAC among passes defended. Lovenski Simon is tied for the league lead with eight breakups this season, Deunte Moody is tied for fourth with six breakups this season, and Klaus Souffrant is tied for 10th with four broken up passes.
Souffrant’s three interceptions this season also ranks him tied for second in the RMAC.
Aaron Thiele ranks fourth in the conference with 44 total tackles this season, and fifth with 7.3 tackles per game.
