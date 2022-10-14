BHSU Cameron Goods 1078.jpg

Black Hills State running back Cameron Goods finds some running room during a game earlier this season. BHSU hosts Western Colorado in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football game at Lyle Hare Stadium, Saturday, in Spearfish. Kickoff is set for noon. Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team hopes to get back on the winning track when they host Western Colorado at noon Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday to New Mexico Highlands, 30-28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.