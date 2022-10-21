SPEARFISH — Black Hills State’s football team travels to Golden, Colo. Saturday to take on number 18 Colorado School of Mines.
The Yellow Jackets (5-2) are coming off a 28-27 loss to Western Colorado last Saturday, in Spearfish.
“I feel like we played a really decent 28 minutes of the first half of the game,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. “To give up a 90-second drive to head into halftime, I think it woke our guys up a little bit. In the sense that yeah we played well but we have to continue to move the ball, score points, and hold their defense.”
Breske praised Western Colorado for their never say die attitude.
“Western (Colorado) is a good football team. They don’t have any quit in them. They are very well coached, and a big credit to them for coming back the way that they did. Our mistakes were costly, and it coat us opportunities to move chains, and it cost us opportunities to stop the ball when we needed to. It was a tough loss for our team,” he said.
Breske said the key to the game was the Yellow Jackets failing to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them in Staurday’s game against the Mountaineers.
“We lost our opportunities to take advantage of the time that we had, and the lead that we had. Those mistakes were so costly,” said Breske. “My message to the team after the game was if you guys want to beat good football teams in this league you have to play consistently well for four quarters. You just can’t be a flash in the pan for a half, or a quarter, or drive, whatever it may be. I think they know that and it’s not a surprise to them. We will just keep on trying to discover the answers to how we have a more consistent game.”
The Yellow Jackets currently sit third in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) standings.
The Yellow Jackets’ defense is second in the RMAC for points allowed with 21. They have surrendered 18 touchdowns and seven field goals this season.
The offense is fifth in the RMAC averaging 28.1 points per game, with 26 touchdowns, and six field goals.
After advancing to the NCAA semifinal game last season, Colorado Mines is in first place in the RMAC standings with a perfect 5-0 conference record and 5-2 overall record.
The Orediggers two losses have come against ranked opponents. They lost to number 5 Grand Valley State, 25-22 and number 7 Angelo State, 30-27.
Colorado Mines leads the RMAC in scoring, averaging 45.6 points per game.
The team’s averages 175.3 rushing yards per game, and have scored 19 touchdowns this season, to lead the league.
Defensively they allow only 18.9 per game.
They also lead in rush defense, allowing only 90.3 yards per game.
Series History
Black Hills State is 0-9 all-time against Colorado Mines.
BHSU RMAC leaders
Rushing
Nolan Susel ranks second in the RMAC with 10 total touchdowns this season, and nine rushing touchdowns. He also sits third in total rushing yards, 455, second in rushing attempts (107), and fourth in rushing yards with 65.0 per game.
Receiving
Hasaan Williams ranks third in the RMAC in receptions per game (6.3 per game) and 44 receptions.
Williams ranks seventh in receiving yards (439) and eighth in receiving yards per game (62.7).
Williams is tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns with four.
Redshirt freshman receiver TJ Chukwurah is currently fourth in the RMAC in receiving, averaging 19.3 yards per catch.
Special teams
Special teams has also been a bright spot this season, as redshirt freshman kicker Coleman Chapman is tied for fourth in the RMAC with six field goals this season,
Chapman ranks tied for 13th in the RMAC in all offensive scoring with 41 points scored this season.
Defense
The Yellow Jackets have three of the top-10 in the RMAC among passes defended.
Lovenski Simon is second in the RMAC with nine breakups this season, Deunte Moody is fourth with seven, and Doodles Quinones is tied for seventh with five.
Aaron Thiele ranks fourth in the conference with 53 total tackles this season with 7.6 tackles per game.
RMAC Honors
Linebacker Ryder Blair was named Defensive Player of the Week and kicker Coleman Chapman earned Special Teams Defensive Player of the Week honors..
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on KDSJ 980 AM/103.5 FM, or live online at https://listen.streamon.fm/kdsjam.
