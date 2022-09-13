SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University defeated William Jewell 38-19 in the Yellow Jackets’ home football opener Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
“I’d probably have to give it a B, if I was a teacher,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said of the team’s overall execution. “We left a lot of room for improvement and left a handful of points out there.”
Black Hills State drove 75 yards on the game’s first possession. Hasaan Williams caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Willard, and Coleman Chapman’s point-after kick put the Yellow Jackets up 7-0.
Nolan Susel’s 1-yard touchdown run and Chapman’s conversion boosted the Black Hills State lead to 14-0.
William Jewell used Paul Geelen’s 31-yard field goal to cut the margin to 14-3 early in the second period. The school is located in Liberty, Mo.
Yellow Jacket Ryder Blair intercepted a pass and returned the ball to William Jewell’s 23-yard line. Chapman kicked a 37-yard field goal to put Black Hills State ahead 17-3.
William Jewell received a punt, but Black Hills State’s Doodles Quinones recovered a fumble at the Cardinals’ 2-yard line. Susel found the end zone on a 2-yard run; Chapman’s kick extended the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 24-3.
That marked Susel’s second score from a wildcat formation that uses a direct snap to a running back. Breske said the team regularly uses that set in short-yardage situations, with linebacker Blair used as a blocking back.
Geelen booted a 25-yard field goal to bring William Jewell to within 24-6 at halftime.
Black Hills State attempted an onside kick to begin the second half, but William Jewell recovered at the Yellow Jackets’ 47-yard line. Tarben Yates’ 10-yard touchdown run ended the drive, but an unsuccessful conversion try kept the Cardinals trailing 24-12.
Breske said William Jewell gave the Yellow Jackets a very favorable look to open the second half, so the onside kick was attempted. He added Black Hills State had the ball but could not secure the recovery.
Susel broke loose on a 77-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. A Chapman conversion extended the Black Hills State lead to 31-12.
Black Hills State’s scoring ended on Cameron Goods’ 89-yard touchdown sprint. The conversion by Chapman made the score 38-12.
Winston Quinn caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Eggers. Geelen’s conversion accounted for the 38-19 final.
“I was definitely happy with the effort,” Breske said. “They played a lot more loose today than they did last week (a 17-2 win at Dickinson State) and had more fun.”
Willard made his Yellow Jackets’ debut at starting quarterback and threw for 217 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Breske said consistency enabled Willard to receive the nod.
Williams caught 12 passes for 132 yards to pace Yellow Jacket receivers.
Goods gained a team-high 97 rushing yards, with Aaron Thiele collecting seven total tackles.
“I like the way he led today,” Breske said of Willard. “Maybe he just needed a chance to be the guy, and he’s really in the moment right now.”
Breske said William Jewell controlled the Yellow Jackets’ running game most of the day, except for a pair of long gains.
The Yellow Jackets have started 2-0 just like they did a year ago. Breske was asked how the two squads compare.
“I think we have more talent in more position groups,” Breske said of this year’s team. He added the defensive line, quarterbacks, cornerbacks, running backs, and defensive back units have good depth; and the wide receivers have performed well.
“The first half, we came out firing, and our defense was locked down,” Quinones said. “Our offense was scoring.”
What about Quinones’ fumble recovery to set up Susel’s 2-yard touchdown run?
“At first, I was waiting for that big hit,” Quinones said. “But he dropped it, and it was like, ‘Oh, there’s a ball.’ I’m going to go get it.”
Execution and increased closeness distinguish this year’s team from the 2021 version, from Quinones’ perspective.
Quinones said defense and special teams are Yellow Jacket strengths after this season’s first two games. He said that is because of the increased closeness of team members.
As a sophomore, Quinones plays safety on defense and is also on special teams. He describes his leadership style as being by example.
“Back there, I see everything, so I have to tell the linebackers ‘You’ve got to to do this; you’ve got to do that,’” Quinones said of his role on the squad. “On special teams, I just do what I have to do.”
Quinones said defensive coverage has improved the most for him this year as opposed to 2021: his first year here. More experience, and defensive backs coach Jonathan Cervantes, have received the most credit from Quinones.
Black Hills State opens Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play next Saturday, Sept. 17, at Chadron State.
(0) comments
