Black Hills State defenders Hunter Stephens, Aaron Thiele, and Bailey Rosenstrauch stop a running back in a football game earlier this season. They and their Yellow Jackets’ teammates hosts Colorado Mesa on Saturday.

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team came up with a big win over Chadron State, 32-23, Saturday in Chadron Neb.

It was the Yellow Jackets first win over the Eagles since 2016, and it was also the first time since 2016 Black Hills started a season 3-0.

