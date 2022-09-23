Black Hills State defenders Hunter Stephens, Aaron Thiele, and Bailey Rosenstrauch stop a running back in a football game earlier this season. They and their Yellow Jackets’ teammates hosts Colorado Mesa on Saturday.
SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team came up with a big win over Chadron State, 32-23, Saturday in Chadron Neb.
It was the Yellow Jackets first win over the Eagles since 2016, and it was also the first time since 2016 Black Hills started a season 3-0.
They went on that season to finish 7-4 overall, 6-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Breske said the Jackets had a good mindset going into the Chadron State game.
“We didn’t have that mindset when they came to town last year at the end of season and I think the score reflected that.”
Chadron State won 56-7.
‘“This year the belief was strong enough, and this was where it needed to be. We executed really well, and that is why we came away with the victory,” Breske said.
Aidan Willard finished the game with 24 completions on 33 passing attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
Hasaan Williams hauled in a team-high six receptions for 63 yards, and two touchdowns.
Nolan Susel carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards, and he scored a touchdown.
Black Hills State (3-0 overall, 1-0 RMAC) hosts Colorado Mesa (1-1 overall and 0-1 RMAC) Saturday for its Swarms Day game.
Colorado Mesa has a new coach, Miles Kochevar, who was an assistant coach at CSU-Pueblo last season.
“Their offensive coordinator left. The new coach brought along a 3-4 defense with him from CSU-Pueblo. We are familiar with this 3-4 defense that they run. We saw it last year when we went down to Pueblo, and now we have two good games of film on them.
Breske said Colorado Mesa has a very high, and dangerous as an offense.
“We just have to make sure we hit the run right. That’s where we seen a lot of yards given up in the fourth quarter versus Chadron State was we weren’t hitting the run gaps very well late in the game,” said Breske. “Karst Hunter does a great job. He’s the quarterback for Colorado Mesa. He has a really talented arm. We’ve just got to make sure that we come in with that same passion and execute our defense, our offense, our special teams, to.”
This week is homecoming week for Black Hills State.
“Things on campus have been real cool. The student body has done a really good job, decorating the campus, and that type of thing,” said Breske. “As far as practice goes, you wouldn’t really know it was any other type of week other than we have an RMAC opponent coming to town. We try to do our best to really limit those distractions, while still keeping a good balance in serving our community and representing our student body the right way during Swarms week. It’s always a delicate balance.”
