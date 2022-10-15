BHSU football falls to Western Colorado

Cameron Goods of Black Hills State University steps past a Mountaineers’ defender en route to a 42-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University's football team fell 28-27 to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start.

“I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said in describing the biggest keys to an outcome after Black Hills State led 21-0 in the second period. “We cannot take our eyes away from our man and decide to go blitz the quarterback when it’s not your job.”

