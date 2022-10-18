SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University fell 28-27 to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have dropped consecutive games after a 5-0 start.
“I would say individual breakdowns pertaining to assigned duties within a call,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said in describing the biggest keys to an outcome after Black Hills State led 21-0 in the second quarterr. “We cannot take our eyes away from our man and decide to go blitz the quarterback when it’s not your job.”
Cameron Goods’ 42-yard touchdown run gave Black Hills State the early lead. Coleman Chapman added the conversion as the Yellow Jackets led 7-0 at the first-quarter break.
A 3-yard touchdown run by Nolan Susel extended the Yellow Jackets’ advantage. Chapman’s kick made the score 14-0.
Harold Dobbin snared a 4-yard scoring toss from Susel to end Black Hills State’s next possession. A Chapman conversion boosted the Yellow Jackets advantage to 21-0.
“We were running inside zone,” Breske said in explaining the Yellow Jackets’ early success. He added quarterback Chance Eben called out alerts that enabled them to make adjustments to the backside of run plays.
Western Colorado got on the board when Connor Desch fired a 21-yard touchdown pass to Deyvon Butler. Kicker Alec Fonseca picked up the ball on an errant snap and found Jaydon Young for the two-point conversion, making the halftime score 21-8.
Butler found the end zone on a 24-yard run to open third-quarter scoring for the Mountaineers. Fonseca added the extra point as Western Colorado trailed only 21-15.
Josh Cummings’ 15-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter tied the score for Western Colorado. A Fonseca extra point gave the Mountaineers their first lead at 22-21.
Black Hills State faced a fourth and 10 from the Western Colorado 26-yard line. Jamin Wurtz caught a 21-yard pass for a first down to set up Susel’s 5-yard scoring run. A failed two-point conversion try kept the Yellow Jacket lead at 27-22.
Breske said the ball slipped
out of Eben’s hand on the fourth-and-10 play, adding the wind pulled the ball to the right. The coach praised Wurtz for his effort.
Western Colorado scored the eventual winning touchdown midway through the frame on Desch’s 39-yard pass to Butler.
The score remained 28-27 after an unsuccessful conversion try; that stood as the final.
“We came out really strong and really confident in our run game,” said Goods, a freshman running back. He added the team had too many mistakes later in the contest.
Black Hills State fell 30-28 to New Mexico Highlands on Oct. 8. Goods said the team kept working as it has, reminding itself it was 5-1 instead of 1-5.
Goods initially tried to see where he would fit into the team, with his number of repetitions increasing.
“I’m happy I’m getting more reps (repetitions), and I’m able to continue to be successful behind my (offensive) line,” Goods said. He added the Yellow Jackets are still really good and need to remember who they are.
Goods was in Spearfish for summer workouts and said he is learning something every day.
He described his style as that of a quicker runner.
Susel has taught Goods a lot, according to Goods. Lessons include understanding the difference between high school and college football, including the increased speed.
“Here, you have to let everything develop and find the little creases,” Goods said. “He (Susel) has helped me develop that level of patience as a runner.”
Goods is a native of Irvine, Calif., and was asked what led him to Spearfish.
“I just felt like there was a different sense of community and camaraderie with the team,” Goods said. “I was like, ‘This really feels like a strong, tight-knit family.’”
Goods’ initial goals centered on doing his job and making the most out of every run. He said he got the jitters out of the way during the Dickinson State opener, rushing twice for 15 yards.
Highlights for Goods start with the 89-yard touchdown run against William Jewell.
He said everyone’s happiness really stood out to him.
“My family saw it. They were watching the stream back home, and they were going crazy,” Goods said.
“We had multiple missed blocks at various times on the front side of our run plays,” Breske said in describing how Black Hills State scored only six points in the second half.
Black Hills State finds success in the short yardage quick passing game, Breske said. He added the screen game is also healthy.
“I feel for our guys. We’re three points away from being 7-0 right now,” Breske said. He added players must take the emotion from Saturday and retool it to refocus for the upcoming Colorado Mines game.
Breske said Black Hills State wanted to stop the Mountaineers’ running game, with the offense desiring to establish the run.
“We have to be smart about the way we practice. We can’t have injuries,” Breske said of this week.
Breske expects a potent offense from Colorado Mines, including a lot of slant patterns. He said the Orediggers boast a big, physical defense that gets after an opposing quarterback.
Black Hills State is now 3-2 in the conference, 5-2 overall. Western Colorado improved to 4-1 in the conference and 4-3 overall.
Statistical leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Cameron Goods 11 carries for 97 yards, Isaiah Pressley 7-71, Nolan Susel 10-40. Western: Josh Cummings 21-92.
Passing — BHSU: Chance Eben 17 completions in 28 attempts, 135 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; Susel 1-1, 4 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions. Western: Connor Desch 20-36, 233 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception.
Receiving — BHSU: Jamin Wurtz 4 catches for 43 yards, Connor Boyd 2-28, Hasaan Williams 6-22. Western: Malik White 4-77.
Total tackles — BHSU: Ryder Blair 10 (6 solo and 4 assist), Aaron Thiele 9 (6 solo and 3 assist), Doodles Quinones 6 (5 solo and 1 assist), Nicc Quinones 6 (2 solo and 4 assist). Western: Darrious Gaines 6 (6 solo), Carson Mandrell 6 (3 solo and 3 assist).
