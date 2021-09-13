BHSU football defeats Cardinals 31-21

LIBERTY, Mo. — Black Hills State won its second game of the season, defeating William Jewell, 31-21 Saturday, in Liberty, Mo.
“I think our guys came out in a decisive manner, and they took care of business right away in the first half,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. “I was really pleased with our offensive production and how we were stretching the field. Chance Eben did a good job extending plays. Our defense did a good job of getting to the quarterback and turning the Cardinals over.”
Breske said the team still needs to continue to work on playing consistent football.
“We find times throughout 60 minutes of football to get hot on both sides of the ball, and special teams. We need to learn to keep our foot on the gas. I think we did a better job of this as a staff this week, but we still did find our players getting a little too comfortable with a three-score margin in the middle of the game, so we got to find that killer instinct and help keep our guys in that 0-0 mentality for 60 minutes,” Breske said.
The Yellow Jackets opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when Kielar Harpham returned a punt 52 yards for the score. Jacob Parks added the extra point making it 7-0 in favor of Black Hills State.
In the second quarter, Parks hit a 24-yard field goal to put the Jackets up 10-0.
A couple of minutes later, Eben threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Connor Boyd. Parks added the point after touchdown to extend the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 17-0.
On Black Hills State’s next possession, Eben connected with Harpham on a 68-yard touchdown pass. Parks added the extra point making it 24-0 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.The Cardinals scored just before the half, and Black Hills State enjoyed a 24-7 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, William Jewell scored and added the extra point to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 24-14.
Eben connected with Harpham on a two-yard scoring pass, and after the extra point, the Jackets led 31-14.
The Cardinals scored again to cut the Black Hills State lead to 31-21, but the Yellow Jackets defense stiffened, and the Yellow Jackets hung on for the win, 31-21.
Harpham scored three touchdowns, and had four catches for 86 yards, and four punt returns for 108 yards to lead the Black Hlls State offensive attack.
Eben completed 11 of 28 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-0, to start the season for the first time since 2016.
Black Hills State begins Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Saturday, when it travels to CSU-Pueblo.
