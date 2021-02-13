BHSU football adds 38 on signing day

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University football and its coaching staff have signed 38 to its 2021 signing class on Signing Day.
This first round of signees includes student-athletes from Wyoming (7), California (6), Texas (6), Colorado (5), South Dakota (5), Utah (3), Arizona (2), Alabama (1), Kentucky (1), Minnesota (1) and North Dakota (1).
“I couldn’t be more satisfied with the signing class, and we’re not quite finished yet,” said head coach Josh Breske. “I want to praise my staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this recruiting cycle. We emphasized signing multiple bodies in the trenches and accomplished just that. I’m just proud of our coaches overcoming the adversity that COVID presented in our recruiting. Many recruits were not able to take visits due to the pandemic. We adjusted and hosted numerous virtual visits that were surprisingly fruitful.
More students are expected to sign.
“It’s encouraging to see a class this size,” Breske added. “These signees decided to join something special in Yellow Jacket Football. They heard and saw the vision we have for the program and ultimately decided to join the family. We’re honored to have their commitment and we’re committed to coaching them hard while providing them with an amazing experience here at BH.”
Signings are;
Jalen Alexander, DT, South Oak Cliff H.S, Dallas, Texas: Alexander was named First Team All-District and recorded 119 total tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles during his time at South Oak Cliff.
Xander Beeson, TE, Campbell County H.S., Gillette, Wyo.: Beeson served as a team captain his senior season and totaled six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He was also named Wyoming 4A All-Conference.
Kadin Bennefield, RB, Boaz H.S., Guntersville, Ala.: Rushed for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns during his time at Boaz High School, including 1,237 his senior season with 25 touchdowns. He was named First Team All-Area and First Team All-Region as well as County MVP and First Team North Alabama.
Justin Bevrotte, DE, Obra D. Tompkins H.S., Katy, Texas: Bevrotte, a Defensive End from Texas, was named 6A Second Team Defensive End his senior year when he totaled six sacks and an interception. He was also named Academic All-District.
Jayden Bonds, FS, Central East H.S., Fresno, Calif.: Bonds started on varsity as a sophomore, totaling 112 tackles and an interception while earning Second Team All-League. In his junior season he recorded 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two returns for a touchdown to earn First Team All-League. Was named Defensive Player of the Year every year he played at Central East.
Trey Bower, LB, East H.S., Cheyenne, Wyo.: Bower made 224 tackles and tallied an interception, two sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his high school career.
He helped his team win a State Championship and was a team captain while also being selected to play in the 2021 Shine Bowl. He was twice named First Team All-State and All-American Weightlifter, while also being named Second Team Wyoming Super 25.
Cooper Brown, DE, Highland H.S., Gilbert, Ariz.: A team captain for three seasons, Brown helped lead his team to a State Championship his senior season in which he totaled 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and eight sacks. He was named First Team All-Region - Premier Region and earned the Highland Hawks Award.
Kamari Brown, TE, Overland H.S., Denver, Colo.: Coming out of Overland High School in Denver, Brown was named Second Team All-Conference tight end his senior year after posting three touchdowns on 10 receptions and 125 yards, while also adding 15 tackles and a sack on defense.
As a junior, he scored nine touchdowns while averaging 13.1 yards per catch with 36 receptions for 452 yards. His father played both football and basketball at Fort Lewis College.
Gavin Carroll, DL, Thunder Basin H.S., Thunder Basin, Wyo.: Carroll is a standout defensive lineman out of Thunder Basin High School in Wyoming.
TJ Chukwurah, WR, Juan Seguin H.S., Arlington, Texas: Chukwurah was a standout wide receiver at Juan Seguin High School and was named Second Team All-District.
Kellen Collier | DT, Box Elder H.S., Willard, Utah: Collier totaled 40 tackles and 5.5 sacks his senior season after tallying 82 tackles the year before. He was a team captain of both the football team and the wrestling team.
Collier was named First Team All-State, First Team All-Region and First Team All-Area, and was also the top-ranked heavyweight and State Champion in Utah.
Xavier Evans, LB/DB, Royal H.S., Brookshire, Texas: Served as captain of the Royal High School football team and was named All-District Honorable Mention.
Zach Farrell, FB, Red River H.S., Grand Forks, N.D.: Farrell started only seven high school games due to injury but was able to make the most of them and earn a spot with BHSU.
Noah Hoffman, TE, Trinity H.S., Louisville, Ky.: Played at Fullerton College as a freshman and at Ohio his sophomore season before transferring to BHSU. At Fullerton he was an All-Conference tight end as a true freshman. In high school, he helped lead Trinity to two state championships and was twice named All-District.
Seth Holmes, OL, McKinney North H.S., McKinney, Texas: Holmes was a team captain for McKinney North and tallied 102 pancakes on the offensive line. He earned First Team All-District in both his junior and senior seasons and earned Second Team All-District as a sophomore. Holmes also earned Academic All-District in his sophomore and junior years. His sister played volleyball at UCA.
Zaine Hood, DL, Brighton H.S., Brighton, Colo.: Hood recorded 151 total tackles during his time at Brighton High School, along with nine sacks. He accumulated 86 tackles and four sacks his junior season and 49 tackles and four sacks his senior year. He was twice named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State.
Ethan Hunt, DL/OLB, Casteel H.S., Queen Creek, Ariz.: Hunt was named a team captain on the Casteel High School football team and was named to the Honor Roll.
Josh Jones, DB, Indian Springs H.S., Rialto, Calif.: Jones was a standout defensive back out of Indian Springs High School in California. He is BHSU’s first ever signee from Indian Springs.
Samuel Knudsen, LB, Juan Diego Catholic, Salt Lake City, Utah: Knudsen graduated from high school in 2019 after winning three consecutive state championships with Juan Diego Catholic from 2015-18. During his time there, he totaled 187 tackles, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 41 tackles for loss. As a team captain, he was named All-State twice, and All-Region three times. Since high school, Knudsen has played at Culver-Stockton as a freshman and the University of Utah as a sophomore.
Zach Koltiska, QB, Sheridan H.S., Sheridan, Wyo.: Koltiska is a quarterback out of Sheridan, Wyo. who recorded 1,166 passing yards, 383 rushing yards, and 24 total touchdowns his senior season. On defense, he totaled 14 tackles, three interception and a fumble recovery. He lettered three years and was named First Team All-Conference quarterback and Second Team All-State quarterback. Koltiska was also twice named Second Team All-Conference defensive back. He helped his team to a 2019 4A State Championship and was a team captain in 2020.
Isaac Lacy, LT, Lakewood H.S., Denver, Colo.: Lacy was named First Team All-Conference all four years with Lakewood High School and made the All-State Team following his senior season. He was also captain of the team for three straight years.
Rickylee Medina, LB, Adelanto H.S., Hesperia, Calif.: The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker ended his high school career with over 100 tackles, three deflections and three fumble recoveries, with the majority of these stats coming his senior year. He was named First Team All-League and First Team All-CIF. His father played football at New Mexico Highlands University.
Hunter Meeks, OT, Mountain View H.S., Mountain View, Wyo.: Meeks helped lead his high school teams to three state championship games and two state championships. He was also named All-Conference three times and All-State twice, while also being named 2A Scholar Lineman of the Year. A two-time team captain, Meeks averaged 21 defensive points per game as a senior and 15 per game as a junior. His mother played volleyball and basketball at Casper College.
Kohl Meisman, QB, Rapid City Central H.S., Rapid City, S.D.: Meisman is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound quarterback out of Rapid City Central High School where he was team captain. He was also named to the Dakota News Now 2020 Pigskin Preview heading into the 2020 high school season.
John Noordsy, TE, Brookings H.S., Brookings, S.D.: Noordsy helped lead his team to state AA runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020 while serving as team captain his senior year.
During his high school career, he recorded 17 catches for 285 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 18 yards per catch. Noordsy was named as an Honorable Mention for the Argus Leader Elite 45.
Seth Ojeda, DL, Somerset H.S., San Antonio, Texas: As a senior, Ojeda recorded 94 tackles, nine sacks and forced five fumbles over nine games. He played in the H-E-B All-Star Game his senior year and was nominated for Game Ball and Whataburger Player of the Game. He was also named First Team All-District and earned Defense Player of the Game in six of their nine games.
Kaden Raza, DE, Big Piney H.S., Big Piney, Wyo.: Raza served as the team captain for two years and helped his team reach the state semifinals his freshman year. He recorded 14 touchdowns as the starting quarterback his sophomore season and finished second in the state in passing yards. His uncle Jeromy Monday played football at BHSU.
Derek Riederer, WR, Viewmont H.S., Bountiful, Utah: Riederer played seven games his senior season, totaling 39 catches for 667 yards and five touchdowns. He was named First Team All-Region, Second Team All-Area, and All State Honorable Mention.
Zechariah Rodriguez-Brown, DB, Los Altos H.S., West Covina, Calif.
The defensive back out of California totaled 24 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five touchdowns his junior season. He was named First Team All-League his sophomore and junior years. His father played football at Azusa Pacific, and had uncles play at Colorado and New Mexico.
Zedekiah Rodriguez-Brown, WR, Los Altos H.S., West Covina, Calif.: Before his senior season was delayed due the coronavirus pandemic, he recorded 1,325 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns on offense in his junior season. On defense, he totaled 57 tackles, and interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was named First Team All-Area, First Team All-CIF and First Team All-League. During his senior year he played for the Covina Vikings. His father played football at Azusa Pacific, and had uncles play at Colorado and New Mexico.
Jaheim Roper, DB, Overland H.S., Denver, Colo.: Roper is a 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back from the Denver area, coming to BHSU from Overland High School in Colorado.
Jacob Sanden, OL, Huntington Beach H.S., Huntington Beach, Calif.: Sanden was a three-year starter on varsity at Huntington Beach High School playing guard and tackle. He earned Second Team All-Sunset League after his junior season.
During senior season, the high school football season was delayed, and Sanden played for the club team, the Sunset Argonauts in the Winner Circle League.
Caleb Simons, WR/QB, Edgemont H.S., Edgemont, S.D.: Simons was a team captain and was named All-Conference all four years of high school. He was also named First Team his senior season and was a member of the National Honor Society, graduating second in his class.
Malachi Sims, DE/OLB, Overland H.S., Aurora, Colo.
Sims was looking forward to the 2020 season after missing five games due to injury in his junior season at Overland High School. Unfortunately, the pandemic would shorten his senior season to only six games, but he made the most of it, totaling 36 tackles and three sacks over six.
Cody Thompson, QB, Lemmon H.S., Lemmon, S.D.: Thompson surpassed 2,000 passing yards in each his sophomore and junior seasons at Lemmon High School and helped his team to the semifinals of the state playoffs for the first time in school history his junior year.
As a senior, passed for over 3,000 yards with 44 passing touchdowns along with 500 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Was named 9-Man All-America and 9AA All-State Quarterback. He was also Midco Player of the Year his senior year.
Jesse Trotter, WR, Powell H.S., Powell, Wyo.: Trotter was a team captain for his high school team and earned a selection to the 2021 Wyoming Shrine Bowl. He totaled 278 yards and four touchdowns on 17 catches his senior season and recorded 565 yards and eight touchdowns in his high school career. Trotter was also named First Team All-Conference and All-State.
Kashas Vander Wal: OL, Sioux Valley H.S., Volga, S.D.: Vander Wal was named to the All-Big East Conference team, All-State team, Brookings Register team, and was the Offensive Lineman of the Year on his team as a senior. He was also an honorable mention in the Big East Conference as a junior and senior.
Ben Westling, OL, Princeton H.S., Princeton, Minn.: Westling started on the varsity defensive line both his junior and senior seasons, and lined up offensively his senior year. He was named All-District his junior year, and as a senior, earned All-District and Team lineman MVP.
