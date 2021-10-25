BHSU falls to New Mexico Highlands

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 24-10 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football decision to New Mexico Highlands, Saturday afternoon, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
“Individual mistakes in critical, key moments,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said when asked what stood out for him in the team’s third straight setback.
Breske said Black Hills State gained decent yardage: 179 rushing and 183 passing. “It was so sporadic due to spontaneous breakdowns,” he added.
New Mexico Highlands (3-4 in the conference, 3-5 overall) moved 84 yards in six plays to score on its second possession. Ramone Atkins launched a 47-yard touchdown pass to Quavon Beckford. Spencer Richards’ kick put the Cowboys ahead 7-0.
The next Cowboys’ possession started at their 41 and reached the Black Hills State 24. An unsuccessful field goal try ended the drive.
A Yellow Jacket possession later in the quarter started at their 40-yard line. Black Hills State reached the New Mexico Highlands 8 but was moved back to the 20. Jacob Parks kicked a 37-yard field goal as the Yellow Jackets cut the margin to 7-3.
Black Hills State regained possession when Zechariah Rodriguez-Brown intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Yellow Jacket 42-yard line.
A 12-yard play moved Black Hills State to the Cowboys’ 19. This drive ended with an unsuccessful field goal try.
New Mexico Highlands extended its lead on the next possession. Richards booted a 24-yard field goal to make the score 10-3.
Black Hills State got to the Cowboys’ 20-yard line just before the first half ended. An unsuccessful field goal attempt kept the score 10-3.
