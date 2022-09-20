SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a three-games-to-one Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball decision to 19th-ranked Colorado Mines, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center.

The visiting Orediggers won the first two games 25-14 and 25-21. Black Hills State won the third game 25-17 before Colorado Mines posted a 25-22 win in the fourth game to seal the win.

