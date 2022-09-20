SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a three-games-to-one Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball decision to 19th-ranked Colorado Mines, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center.
The visiting Orediggers won the first two games 25-14 and 25-21. Black Hills State won the third game 25-17 before Colorado Mines posted a 25-22 win in the fourth game to seal the win.
“It’s kind of been our M.O. lately. It’s kind of taken us some time to build confidence,” Black Hills State interim head coach Bree Davis said. “Once we build it, we play great.”
Davis said the Yellow Jackets (0-4 in the conference, 1-11 overall) are working on finding that confidence earlier in matches.
Abigail Renner’s attacking kill kept Black Hills State within 12-7 in the first game. Colorado Mines scored four straight points before another Renner attacking kill brought the Yellow Jackets within 16-8.
Madison Hoopman’s attacking kill gave the Yellow Jackets side out and cut the margin to 19-10.
Audrey Brgoch served two aces to highlight a three-point run as Black Hills State sliced the margin to 19-13. The Yellow Jackets got no closer as Colorado Mines went on to the 25-14 win.
“They were utilizing their middles early, and I think that kind of had our block all over the place,” Davis said of Colorado Mines’ early success.
A Kindra Cerrone attacking kill kept Black Hills State within 6-5 in the second game. Brooke Franklin served an ace as the Yellow Jackets forged an 8-8 tie.
Black Hills State led 12-8, but the Orediggers eventually built a 21-18 lead in that second game. Colorado Mines won 25-21.
Cerrone’s serving ace, Mariah Robinson’s tip, and Karly Marx’s attacking kill helped the Yellow Jackets build an 11-6 lead in the third game. Cerrone’s attacking kill boosted the Black Hills State edge to 23-16 en route to the 25-17 win.
The Orediggers scored the first three points in Game Four and held a 22-18 lead.
Hoopman’s attacking kill brought Black Hills State within 22-19. She added an attacking kill and block to bring the Yellow Jackets into a 22-22 tie, but Colorado Mines tallied the next three points for the win.
Davis said Black Hills State played a lot better once it settled into the Orediggers’ timing and blocking. She added the Yellow Jackets were able to better adjust its back-row defense.
“We just kind of stopped thinking so much and just started playing,” Haedyn Rhoades said of the team’s recovery from the slow start. “That really helped our confidence grow as we kept getting (attacking) kills, getting awesome digs.”
Rhoades said Black Hills State’s adjustments included continuing to go at Colorado Mines’ setter, limiting errors, and working hard.
“All around, our level of play has been a lot higher,” Davis said in describing the progress the team has made this season. She added the team’s record is not really indicative of that progress.
“Our back-row defense is playing with a lot of confidence. Now, we just need our hitters to swing with as much confidence,” Davis added.
That back-row defense is a team strength, according to Davis. She noted Rhoades is leading the conference in digs per set (5.30), and that defense makes it difficult for opponents to score.
Concern areas include allowing the offense to be confident in close games, Davis said.
Rhoades said the players are adapting really well to Davis’ coaching style. “I can definitely feel that we’re taking that step in the right direction of changing this and turning it around,” she added.
Rhoades said many new people entered the Yellow Jackets’ program this season, and things have gone well. “It’s still really early in the season, and we can change it with one win,” she added.
Davis served as a Yellow Jackets’ assistant last season. Rhoades said things are not a whole lot different in 2022.
Rhoades said teamwork has considerably improved this season, and the defense played well today. Concern areas include staying the course and playing to win, she added.
