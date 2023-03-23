BHSU faces No. 2 West Liberty today in Final Four matchup

Black Hills State guard Sindou Cisse, far right, dribbles to an open spot on the floor during Tuesday's 86-68 win over Minnesota-Duluth. In the first Final Four game today the No. 3 seeded Yellow Jackets face No. 2 seeded West Liberty Hilltoppers. Tipoff is set for noon. Photo courtesy of Riley Dead Baker, BHSU Sports Information.

EVANSVILLE, IND. — No. 3 seed Black Hills State men’s basketball team competes in the Final Four of the NCAA DII tournament at noon today against No. 2 seed West Liberty.

Today’s game will be broadcast exclusively on CBS Sports Network. To view CBS Sports Network, check your current cable TV package to see if you have it included, or if you subscribed to one of the following streaming services: YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, or CBSSports.com.

