BHSU faces No. 2 West Liberty today in Final Four matchup

Black Hills State guard Sindou Cisse, far right, dribbles to an open spot on the floor during Tuesday's 86-68 win over Minnesota-Duluth. In the first Final Four game today the No. 3 seeded Yellow Jackets face No. 2 seeded West Liberty Hilltoppers. Tipoff is set for noon. Photo courtesy of Riley Dead Baker, BHSU Sports Information.
EVANSVILLE, IND. — No. 3 seed Black Hills State men’s basketball team competes in the Final Four of the NCAA DII tournament at noon today against No. 2 seed West Liberty.
Today’s game will be broadcast exclusively on CBS Sports Network. To view CBS Sports Network, check your current cable TV package to see if you have it included, or if you subscribed to one of the following streaming services: YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, or CBSSports.com.
The Hilltoppers are 32-3 this season, and are currently riding a 17-game winning streak.
West Liberty won the Mountain East Conference Tournament, defeating the number-three team in the nation, IUP, 70-53 in the Atlantic Regional Championship to earn an Elite Eight berth, and will now be playing in their fifth Final Four.
The Hilltoppers are also 13th in the nation in field goal percentage (49.6) and third in both turnover margin (+7.9) and forced turnovers per game (19.3) while sitting fourth nationally in steals per game (10.8).
West Liberty is led by the second-leading scorer in the nation, Bryce Butler, who has scored 781 points this season and is averaging 22.3 points per game which ranks 13th in the nation. He also leads the nation in made field goals (316), and is second in field goal attempts (528).
This will be the first-ever meeting in men’s basketball between Black Hills State and West Liberty.
Black Hills State men’s basketball moved past No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, 86-68, in a Elite Eight matchup Tuesday afternoon.
Black Hills State (29-5) defeated No. 6 seed Minnesota-Duluth 86-68 Tuesday, to advance to the Final Four.
The Yellow Jackets played excellent all around, shooting over 53 percent from the floor and 47 percent from beyond the arc, while also outscoring the Bulldogs 26-7 in points off turnovers.
Matthew Ragsdale led the scoring with a season-high 25, knocking down 5-of-7 from deep and 9-of-12 from the field to go along with five boards, three assists and two blocks.
Joel Scott went 8-of-14 on the floor and 7-of-10 from the charity stripe for 23 points, five rebounds, and a trio of blocks.
Sindou Cisse and Ryker Cisarik each added 13 points. Cisse grabbed six boards and dished out five assists while Cisarik had four rebounds and two steals.
Jaeton Hackley was an efficient 2-of-2 from the floor, and from the free throw line, totaling seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Black Hills State’s 29 wins is the most in a season since joining NCAA DII in 2012, and the team has now won the regional tournament and appeared in the Final Four two straight seasons.
Statistically, Black Hills State is in the top-10 in the nation in four different categories, including third in defensive rebounds per game (30.7), fifth in three-point percentage defense (29.5), ninth in field goal percentage (50.2) and 10th in scoring margin (+13.6).
A BHSU win would take the program to its first ever National Championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, to take on the winner between No. 1 Nova Southeastern and No. 4 Cal State San Bernardino .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.