BHSU excels at Yellow Jacket Stampede

SPEARFISH — Cashae McGee, Austin Madison, Brett Mattson, and Riley Hannum represented Black Hills State University rodeo teams in the winner’s circle as the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede ended Saturday night at Seven Down Arenas.
McGee claimed top honors in the goat tying event. She completed two go-rounds in a total time of 14.5 seconds, including a 6.9-second effort in the short go-round.
Tie down roping featured Madison, who finished two go-rounds in a total time of 21.4 seconds. A 7.4-second clocking in the short go-round enabled him to top the field by one full second.
Mattson and Hannum combined for first place in team roping. Their total time of 18.8 seconds on two go-rounds included a clocking of 9.9 seconds in the short go-round.
Black Hills State swept the team titles in the men’s and women’s divisions. The men collected 610 points to 575 points for runner-up Iowa Central Community College. Black Hills State outscored South Dakota State 265-210 for the women’s title.
South Dakota State’s Chance Grill earned All-Around honors in the men’s division. No one in the women’s division collected points in two events, so there was no All-Around honor.
“I thought it was a great rodeo,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Glen Lammers said. “The production went well, and there are a lot of responsibilities with attempting to put on a rodeo and compete at the same time. I thought they handled it well.”
Lammers pointed to the efforts of the three event winners and said it was great to see them do well in front of the home fans.
The rodeo was delayed one week because of a winter storm, and Lammers said that was a type of blessing in disguise. He added the team members came in confident and performed well.
“This is what we needed,” Lammers said. “It’s momentum going into the last weekend because this is going to be really important for vying for spots to go to nationals.”
Top-four overall results and other Black Hills State finishers in each event follow.
Bareback riding
1 Cody Cole (Iowa Central) 117 points on two go-rounds
2 Tanner Jarrett (Dickinson State) 112 on two
3 Drew Lind (Iowa Central) 109 on two
4 Seth Berg (North Dakota State) 65 on one
Steer wrestling
1 Chance Grill (South Dakota State) 12.1 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Nick Rettinger (Mid-Plains Community College) 12.8 on two
3 Austin Madison (Black Hills State) 13.3 on two
4 Jacob Haren (Mid-Plains) 15.2 on two
Goat tying
1 Cashae McGee (Black Hills State) 14.5 seconds on two go-rounds
2 (tie) Opal Harkins (University of South Dakota Law) 14.7 on two
2 (tie) Victoria Skiba (South Dakota State) 14.7 on two
4 Tori Jacobs (Iowa Central) 15.1 on two
6 Karli Verhulst (Black Hills State) 16.1 on two
10 Emilee Pauley (Black Hills State) 7.0 on one
11 Savana Johnston (Black Hills State) 8.1 on one
Tie down roping
1 Austin Madison (Black Hills State) 21.4 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Jacob Haren (Mid-Plains) 22.4 on two
3 Scott Halverson (Iowa Central) 24.2 on two
4 Riley Staton (Black Hills State) 28.3 on two
Saddle bronc
1 Cauy Taff (Graceland) 112 points on two go-rounds
2 Tanner Bassett (Buena Vista) 71 on one
3 Paden Sexton (USD Law) 53 on one
4 Garrett Varilek (Mitchell Tech) 52 on one
Breakaway
1 Morgan Foss (Dickinson) 5.6 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Kenzie Carlson (South Dakota State) 6.4 on two
3 Brooklyn Hanson (Black Hills State) 6.8 on two
4 Hattie Renfrow (Iowa Central) 2.2 on one
5 Tessa Caspers (Black Hills State) 2.6 on one
7 (tie) Jaycee Wooters (Black Hills State) 3.6 on one
9 (tie) Madison Moody (Black Hills State) 3.7 on one
Team roping
1 Brett Mattson (Black Hills State) and Riley Hannum (Black Hills State) 18.8 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Clay Gerhardt (Dickinson) and Trey Bohlman (Dickinson) 19.2 on two
3 Levi Heckenlaible (South Dakota State) and Chance Grill (South Dakota State) 25.3 on two
4 Kalyn Nielsen (Mid-Plains) and Josh Heckenlaible (Mitchell Tech) 28.6 on two
8 Clayton Backhaus (Black Hills State) and Tommy Hall (Dickinson) 9.7 on one
Barrel racing
1 Shaw Nelson (South Dakota State) 28.54 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Jillian Zaun (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) 28.64 on two
3 Sydney Fuerst (Black Hills State) 28.85 on two
4 Savana Johnston (Black Hills State) 29.20 on two
5 Jaycie Rau (Black Hills State) 33.59 on two
6 Sydney Maher (Black Hills State) 33.65 on two
8 Tessa Caspers (Black Hills State) 33.89 on two
10 Emilee Pauley (Black Hills State) 37.52 on two
Bull riding
1 Ethan Skogquist (North Dakota State) 148 points on two go-rounds
2 Sage Vance (Iowa Central) 78 on one.
Only two riders qualified for the short go-round.
The Black Hills State University rodeo team is scheduled to visit the University of Nebraska, May 6-7, in Lincoln, for its regular-season finale.
