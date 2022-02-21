SPEARFISH — The Stinger Open indoor track and field meet, held Friday and Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center field house in Spearfish, featured a new Black Hills State University school record and Yellow Jacket athletes meeting NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards in a total of four events.
Breanne Fuller set the school standard in the women’s 60-meter dash. Her time of 7.71 seconds (second place for the meet) eclipsed her previous school mark of 7.75 seconds set during the 2021 season.
Fuller also won the women’s 200-meter dash event in 25.48 seconds.
Kyla Sawvell finished first in the women’s weight throw (62 feet 5.75 inches) and shot put (46-9.50). She met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard in both events.
Two Black Hills State women’s pole vaulters also met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard. Hannah Hendricks and Whitney Scott each cleared 12 feet 1.50 inches to finish first and second, respectively. Hendricks finished first by virtue of having fewer misses than Scott.
Yellow Jacket Mikayla Tracy earned the women’s 400-meter dash title in 1 minute 1.31 seconds.
Matthew Parker represented the Black Hills State men’s team in the winner’s circle. He turned in a time of 15 minutes 13.65 seconds in the 5,000-meter run.
“There was a lot of good stuff today,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Seth Mischke said. “Some kids kind of made their way into the conference meet, it looks like.”
Mischke said the teams were a bit sluggish coming out of the recent holiday break in some places and had to train their way back.
“It was good to see a different level of intensity today,” Mischke said. “There was a good handful of teams, a lot of good competition. Our kids really stepped up.”
Event winners and other Black Hills State placers are listed. Only those events with a Yellow Jacket place winner are listed.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Distance Medley Relay
1 University of Mary 11 minutes 58.50 seconds. Black Hills State (Ruby Lindquist, Mikayla Tracy, Erica Dykstra, Xiomara Robinson) finished second in 12:33.15.
400-meter dash
1 Mikayla Tracy (Black Hills State) 1 minute 1.31 seconds.
60-meter hurdles
1 A’Lena Chaney (University of Mary) 9.31 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Sophie Curtis 9.77.
60-meter dash
1 Natylia Jacobson (Montana Tech) 7.70 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Breanne Fuller 7.71.
800-meter run
1 Sydney Little Light (Rocky Mountain) 2 minutes 17.61 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Erica Dykstra 2:19.31, 4 Jillian Brennan 2:32.56.
200-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 25.48 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 5 Sophie Curtis 27.58.
High jump
1 D’Andra Morris (University of Mary) 5 feet 5.25 inches. Black Hills State: 3 (tie) Kendra McDonald 5-1.25.
Pole vault
1 Hannah Hendrick (Black Hills State) 12 feet 1.50 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Whitney Scott 12-1.50.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 46 feet 9.50 inches. Other Black Hills State: 4 Jadyn Gackle 41-3.25, 6 Alexandra Cameron 40-5.
Weight throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 62 feet 5.75 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Savanna Perez 55-8.50
