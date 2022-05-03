BHSU excels at RMAC Outdoor Championships

PUEBLO, Colo. — Black Hills State University track and field athletes earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors in 20 individual events as the outdoor championships ended Sunday afternoon, in Pueblo, Colo.
Athletes earn first-team status by finishing first, second, or third in their respective events. A fourth-, fifth, or sixth-place finish is good for second-team honors.
Black Hills State’s final tally was nine first-team honors and 11 second-team nods.
Seth Mischke, BHSU’s head coach, said the 2022 outdoor season was difficult in many respects.
He cited the weather, canceled meets, and moving the meet from Spearfish to Pueblo, Colo. two days before the meet started.
“Despite all of this, the men’s and women’s teams performed exceptionally well the past three days,” Mischke said. “It was a great way to end the outdoor campaigns for both squads.”
Mischke said the Yellow Jackets are looking forward to moving some individual national hopefuls through the month of May.
Kyla Sawvell collected first-team status in three events, and second-team status in one other for the women’s team.
Sawvell placed first in the hammer throw (197 feet 5 inches), first in the shot put (46-2.75), and second in the discus (150-9) for first-team honors.
She also met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard in the discus. A sixth-place javelin throw of 114-7 accounted for her second-team nod.
Hannah Hendrick cleared 12 feet 10 inches in the women’s pole vault for third place and first-team honors. Teammate Ruby Lindquist finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11 minutes 26.44 seconds) for first-team status.
Keith Osowski won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:14.18 seconds for first-team honors. He placed third in the 1,500 run (3:53.82) to earn second-team status.
Gevin Paas finished second in the men’s discus (165 feet, 3 inches) for first-team status. Pass broke the school record of 162-11 that Brady Clark set in 2013. Paas’ fifth-place hammer throw of 176-3 placed him on the second team.
Conor McGraw earned top honors and first-team status in the men’s decathlon by scoring 6,272 points.
Athletes competed in 10 events, and earn points based on their times and distances.
Sully Mack finished third in men’s javelin at 175 feet 11 inches.
He received first-team status.
Breanne Fuller earned second-team status in the women’s 100-meter dash (fourth place at 11.86 seconds), and 200-meter dash (fifth at 24.53 seconds).
Fuller also turned in a time of 11.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash preliminaries. That broke the school record of 11.91 seconds she set in 2021 and met the provisional qualifying standard.
Erica Dykstra (800-meter run) and Sophie Curtis (400 hurdles) received second-team honors in their respective women’s events. Dykstra finished fourth in 2 minutes 13.92 seconds; Curtis was fifth in 1 minute 4.99 seconds.
Whitney Scott, Alexandra Cameron, Jadyn Gackle, and Kendra McDonald earned second-team honors in their respective events for the women’s team.
Scott cleared 12 feet 2 inches for fifth in the pole vault. Gackle placed fifth in the discus at 132-4.
McDonald collected 3,846 points for sixth place in the heptathlon.
Athletes competed in seven events and earn points based on their times and distances.
Cameron finished sixth in the shot put at 40 feet 0.75 inch.
Black Hills State collected 79 points to finish fourth in the women’s division. The Yellow Jacket men scored 49 points for seventh place.
UC-Colorado Springs swept the team titles. The women’s team collected 191 points, and the men’s team finished with 189 points.
The NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships are set for May 26-28 in Allendale, Mich.
