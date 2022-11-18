SPEARFISH — Black Hills State’s women’s basketball team used its defense to defeat the University of Mary Lady Marauders 77-67, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
The Lady Jackets forced 27 turnovers and held the Lady Marauders to 41% shooting for the game.
“I thought we came out with the right mentality. I thought we came out with a lot of juice defensively, and I think that started our offense. We made some solid plays, offensively and defensively,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “Danica Kocer again, Morgan Hammerbeck, and Ellie Moore had a good night for us. I just felt like overall we made big plays when our back was against the wall.”
A 3-pointer by Kocer, a field goal and free throw by Nikki Van Wyk, and a field goal by Kocer helped Black Hills State race out to an early 8-3 lead.
Kalla Bertram and Moore scored to keep the Lady Jackets in front 12-10 with 3:15 left in the first quarter.
A field goal by Hammerbeck, three free throws and a field goal by Moore, and a field foal by Moore gave Black Hills State a 22-11 lead after one quarter of play.
A field goal by Bertram, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Hammerbeck extend the Lady Jackets lead to 30-16.
Tyler Whitlock made a field goal and free throw, Moore hit a free throw, Kocer hit a free throw, and Hammerbeck scored to help the Lady Jackets lead 40-30 at the half.
In the third quarter, Kocer and Van Wyk both hit a field goal, and Megan Engesser hit a 3-pointer to keep Black Hills State on top, 47-36.
Moore hit a couple of field goals, and Hammerbeck and Summer Fox also scored to help Black Hills State lead 57-46 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
The Lady Yellow Jackets seemed in control leading 73-65 with 42 seconds left when U of Mary made a comeback.
The Lady Marauders Megan Voight hit a 3-pointer, and while the shot was in the air a foul was called away from the ball against Black Hills State, sending Carly Kottsick to the line for two free throws.
She hit one of two cutting the Lady Jackets lead to 70-65 with 37.6 seconds left in the game.
Black Hills State hit a couple of free throws, Moore scored and Van Wyk hit a 3-pointer as Black Hills State won 77-67.
Kocer led Black Hills State in scoring with 18 points. She was five of 12 from the field, including a pair of three-pointers, and was six-of-six from the charity stripe. On the defensive end she had five rebounds and six steals.
Moore scored 16 points, Hammerbeck added 13 points, and Van Wyk chipped in 12 points for the Lady Jackets.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (2-0) travel to Montana State University-Billings Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.