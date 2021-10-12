BILLINGS, Mont. — Black Hills State Cross Country had a successful outing to round out the fall season at the Yellowjacket Open Friday in Billings, Mont., with the men placing second and the women placing third overall.
The women’s team competed first, with Xiomara Robinson being first across the finish line for Black Hills State, finishing second with a time of 18:15.3.
A pair of Lady Yellow Jackets were next to cross the finish line, with Morgan Wald and Erica Dykstra coming in 16th and 17th, respectively.
Wald finished with a time of 19:55.1 while Dykstra finished right behind with a time of 19:58.6.
Freshman Katie Knutson crossed the finish line next with a time of 21:09.5 in 39th place, while Aryn Meiners came in 44th place with a time of 21:38.0.
The men took the course next, with Britton Elkin crossing the finish line in fifth with a time of 25:32.7.
Next across the line for the green and gold was Lincoln Fleischman in 15th place with a time of 26:08.8.
A pair of Yellow Jackets crossed the line next with Haedyn Grosz and Noah Bordewyk coming in 25th and 26th places, respectively.
Grosz finished with a time of 26:39.5 with Bordewyk right behind with a time of 26:41.2.
Two more Yellow Jackets came across the line together next with David Standish finishing 34th, and Addison Red Fox placing 35th.
Standish finished with a time of 27:06.1 while Red Fox finished with a time of 27:06.4.
Marcos Valerio was next in 41st with a time of 27:24.2, while Levi Smith and Wyatt Dooley coming in 50th and 51st places, respectively.
Smith finished with a time of 27:38.9 while Dooley finished with a time of 27:42.6.
The Yellow Jackets will compete in the RMAC Conference Championship meet Oct. 23, in Golden, Colo.
