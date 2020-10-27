BHSU competes at RMAC cross country championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Black Hills State University cross -country squads competed at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships Saturday afternoon, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Black Hills State women’s team finished seventh at 189 points. The Yellow Jackets men finished ninth in the men’s team standings with 273 points.
Xiomara Robinson finished 14th overall, to lead the Lady Jackets runners, and earn first-team All-RMAC honors.
She ran the 6,000-meters race with a time 22 minutes 28.3 seconds.
Sylvia Brown was the next Lady Jacket runner across the finish line with a time of 23 minutes 5.1 seconds, allowing her to place 31st, followed by teammate Ruby Lindquist in 32nd place, with a time of 23:05.6.
Allison Rief placed 59th in the women’s division with a time of 24:15.4. Lundquist finished 63rd in a time of 24:22.3. Mayson Hudyma finished 66th in 24 minutes 23.1 seconds, Morgan Wald finished 79th in 24:48.8, and Erica Dykstra placed 84th in 25:04.5.
Western Colorado won the women’s team title at 42 points.
Zoe Baker of Colorado Mines was the individual champion in 21 minutes 11.5 seconds.
Keith Osowski was the first Black Hills State finisher in the men’s division. He finished 44th overall, with a time of 26 minutes 21.6 seconds over the 8,000-meter course.
Matt Parker finished 48th in 26 minutes 29.7 seconds. Collin Brauer placed 66th in 27:27.7, Timothy Brown finished 70th in 27:40.2, and Noah Bordewyk placed 74th in 27:57.5.
Marcos Valerio placed 88th place in 28 minutes 39.0 seconds, Addison Red Fox finished 90th in 29:10.4, Lincoln Fleischman placed 95th in 29:18.6, and Wyatt Dooley finished 99th with a time of 29:46.7.
Colorado Mines emerged as the men’s team champion at 22 points.
Dylan Ko of Colorado Mines captured the individual title in 24 minutes 18.4 seconds.
“It was great to see our teams in uniform and competing again,” said Scott Foley, BHSU’s head cross country coach. “With the RMAC Championships being only our second meet of the season, I don’t believe anyone knew what to expect. We had a lot of young first-timers out on the course today, and the experience they gained will pay off down the road for us. It was exceptionally great to see Xiomara (Robinson) earning first team All-Conference honors. I can’t think of a more deserving athlete.”
The RMAC Championships wraps up a short season for the cross country teams, in which they were able to see much success and look to build on their successes in the coming track and field season.
