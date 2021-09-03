BHSU clips Blue Hawks' wings in FB opener

By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University held off Dickinson State 30-24 in the Yellow Jackets’ football season opener Thursday night at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
“The biggest key was converting third downs. That was a really big deal for us,” said Josh Breske, who recorded his first victory as Yellow Jackets’ head coach. Black Hills State converted eight of 14 third-down situations
Black Hills State ended its opening drive on Jacob Parks’ 35-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Dickinson State responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive ending with Drew Boedecker’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Kuntz. Jeremiah Paine’s conversion put the Blue Hawks ahead 7-3 after one quarter
Linebacker Clayton Koch recovered a Dickinson fumble at Black Hills State’s 11-yard line. A five-play, 89-yard drive ended on Matthew Collier’s 49-yard touchdown run. Parks’ extra point put the Yellow Jackets ahead 10-7
The Blue Hawks moved from their 25-yard line to the Yellow Jacket 4. Three plays lost a total of six yards; Jace Johnson’s 27-yard field goal pulled Dickinson into a 10-10 tie
Dawson McGlothlin intercepted a pass as Dickinson State regained possession. The Blue Hawks lined up for a 30-yard field goal attempt, but Deunte Moody blocked it for Black Hills State as the score remained tied
Black Hills State needed only seven plays to end the subsequent 81-yard drive. Chance Eben fired a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hasaan Williams, with Parks’ kick putting the Yellow Jackets up 17-10 at halftime
Neither team scored during the third quarter. Black Hills State faced a fourth and 1 from the Dickinson State 23 early in that frame but was stopped on a running play
The Yellow Jackets were at the Blue Hawks’ 29-yard line when the fourth quarter began
Nolan Susel gained six yards, and Kielar Harpham snared a 17-yard pass to give Black Hills State a first down at the 6. Harpham caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Eben two plays late, and Parks’ kick boosted the Yellow Jacket advantage to 24-10
Dickinson State held the ball for only three plays before a turnover. Black Hills State’s Cody Hooker recovered a fumble at the Blue Hawks’ 43-yard line.
Collier caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Willard to end the four-play drive. An unsuccessful extra point attempt kept Black Hills State ahead 30-10 with 10 minutes 27 seconds left
The Blue Hawks closed the margin to six points on two Aaron White touchdown passes. One was a 15-yard strike to Tyger Frye; another was a 3-yard pass to Kuntz. Paine’s two point-after touchdowns brought Dickinson State to within 30-24
Dickinson State attempted an onsides kick with 1 minute 53 seconds left. Riley Glynn recovered for the Yellow Jackets to end the threat
“I feel like we kind of took ourselves down to the wire a bit at the end,” Breske said in describing the fourth quarter. “We might have put that win in the bag way too soon.” He added the Blue Hawks are a really good team
Collier rushed nine times for 125 net yards to pace Black Hills State ballcarriers. Eben threw for 240 yards, with Jamin Wurtz catching seven passes for a team-high 82 yards
Keyshawn Farmer and Hooker collected seven total tackles apiece for the Yellow Jacket defense. Farmer turned in six solo and one assist; Hooker’s numbers were four solo and three assist
Riley Linder’s 45-yard effort enabled him to lead Dickinson State rushers. Boedecker threw for 272 yards; Conor McCarvel snared nine passes for 102 yards
“Multiple wide receivers were diving for the balls and coming up with some really difficult catches,” Breske said. “Where we can improve is, making them easier catches.
Breske praised the Yellow Jackets’ play on special teams
Collier excelled with being patient during spring practices and waiting for his moment, Breske said. He added the offensive line also played a great game
Jarrell Ganaway, Nik Arnold, Devyn Vance, Aaron Thiele, Doodles Quinones, and Koch earned praise for their defensive efforts.
Statistical leaders follow
Net rushing — BHSU: Matthew Collier 9 carries for 125 yards, Chance Eben 8-41, Nolan Susel 7-23. Dickinson: Riley Linder 14-45, Alec Lovegren 6-14
Passing — BHSU: Eben 24 completions in 35 attempts, 240 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception; Aidan Willard 2-2, 25 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions. Dickinson: Drew Boedecker 16-24, 272 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions; Aaron White 12-16, 112 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Receiving — BHSU: Jamin Wurtz 7 catches for 82 yards, Hasaan Williams 5-51, Kielar Harpham 4-41. Dickinson: Conor McCarvel 9-102, Tyler Frye 8-101
Total tackles — BHSU: Cody Hooker 7 (4 solo and 3 assist), Keyshawn Farmer 7 (6 solo and 1 assist), Aaron Thiele 6 (4 solo and 2 assist). Dickinson: Nick Miller 15 (9 solo and 6 assist), Javonte Oliphant 7 (5 solo and 2 assist)
Black Hills State (1-0) will travel to William Jewell College next Saturday, Sept. 11.
