SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University basketball fans, players and coaches gathered at the Donald E. Young Center to celebrate a historic 2022-23 season.
Both men’s and women’s teams reached their respective national tournaments in the same season for the first time in their NCAA Division II membership that began in 2012.
Black Hills State’s men’s team forged a 29-6 record and reached the Final Four for the second straight season. The Yellow Jacket women finished 23-8 and qualified for the second round of the South Central Regional tournament. Fans at Thursday’s event watched season highlight films from both teams, heard from coaches and players of those squads, and received autographs on shirts and team posters.
“Just seeing that gives me chills,” Yellow Jacket women’s head coach Mark Nore said after watching the highlight film. “Such a fun season. For us to be a part of something, to have the community support that we do, is incredible.”
Thursday’s celebration was to celebrate two amazing teams, Nore said. He added members were great people as well as great players.
“These guys are all going to leave, and they’re going to go on and do amazing things; we know that,” Nore said. He added the lasting impression is most important.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being here. Thank you for all the support that you guys show,” Nore said.
Megan Engesser then spoke on behalf of the women’s basketball team. She represented the senior class this season.
“Not every school does this,” Engesser said in describing a celebration like Thursday’s. “I think it’s super awesome that BH (Black Hills State) does, and it’s a chance for us to connect with you guys.”
Engesser said it means a lot for the team when the fans cheer on the squad. She added the coaches are terrific, and her teammates are more than friends.
“I actually transferred to BH (Black Hills State) my sophomore year,” said Engesser, who previously played at the University of Portland. “I think it was the best decision that I ever made in my life.”
Head men’s basketball coach Ryan Thompson said Black Hills State is a special place because of the fan base and family atmosphere.
“What a run: two years, back-to-back Final Four appearances. That’s special,” Thompson said.
Black Hills State boasted many talented players this year, Thompson said. He added their willingness to sacrifice, and do what was needed, contributed a great deal to what made things work at season’s end.
Thompson said the players succeeded on the court and in the classroom.
“They’re going to go on and do some phenomenal things after their time here is done,” he added.
Joel Scott played at Black Hills State for four seasons. Thompson said many people enjoying Scott’s success could have chosen the Division I route earlier, but Scott did not do so.
“He was committed to having a great career here,” Thompson said of Scott, who ended his Black Hills State time as the program’s all-time scoring leader.
Scott earned NABC All-American honors for the second straight year in 2023. He also received the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.
All of the stats and recognition tell only part of Scott’s story for Thompson.
“It really was just a joy to watch how he conducted himself every single day,” Thompson said of the senior. “Joel (Scott) was one of the most consistent guys I’ve ever coached.”
Scott said he enjoyed a really special four years at Black Hills State.
“Spearfish is going to be a part of me forever,” he added.
According to Scott, he could not have accomplished anything without the fan support. He added that gives the team energy to play, and he said his teammates feel the same way.
Scott received a commemorative basketball to mark his breaking Kim Templeton’s all-time Black Hills State scoring record. The final tally for Scott included 2,457 points.
Seniors from both teams received thanks for all of their efforts.
Before Thursday’s ceremony, Scott confirmed he would not return to Black Hills State for a fifth season. He said now was the time for him to see what else is out there.
Scott agreed he was in a situation where there was not much more for him to accomplish at the Division II level.
